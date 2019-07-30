FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Bryant expected the Western Dubuque baseball team to be a state tournament contender this season.
But, the 20-year head coach never could have imagined all the unexpected twists and turns his team encountered during the season to get back to Des Moines.
The Bobcats earned their second straight trip to the summer state tournament and fifth in program history on Wednesday when Sam Goodman tossed a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Davenport Central in the Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 championship game. Western Dubuque (32-9) earned the No. 3 seed for state and will play No. 6 Urbandale (28-14) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.
“I knew we had a chance to be special this year, but we ran into so many little injuries in the middle of the season that kind of slowed us down a bit,” said Bryant, a 20-year head coach who has guided Western Dubuque to all of its summer state tournament appearances and owns a 504-281 career record. “Then a storm hits (Farley Park) and we don’t have a home game in two weeks … we get rained out eight straight days …
“We just had so much adversity all season long. To overcome all of that and make it here makes it all the more special. It really does.”
The Bobcats returned nine of the 11 players who played in last season’s state semifinal game against Urbandale, so they became a popular choice to contend for a division title in their first season in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Class 3A powerhouse Cedar Rapids Xavier eventually edged Western Dubuque for the Mississippi Division crown, but the Bobcats played well enough to earn the No. 1 seed for the substate tournament.
“Every game during the season, we knew every team we played was kind of shooting for us, based on what we did last year,” centerfielder Damon Jaeger said. “So, we knew we had to play really good baseball to get a good record and a good seed for the substate and now state. We knew we were capable of playing well the entire season, and we kind of had to.”
But, along the way, nagging injuries slightly hampered starters Zach Bierman, Goodman, Calvin Harris, Jaeger and Matt Maiers. Third baseman Sawyer Nauman took the biggest hit, missing six weeks with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch, and only returned in a limited role July 5.
“The adversity definitely makes going to state feel a lot better, because it made us work even harder for it,” Nauman said. “It wasn’t easy, obviously. It’s never easy. The thing that got us through it is we believe in each other, and we have so much depth.
“We’re all really good friends and we believe in each other. We have each others’ backs. Knowing that, if something went wrong, we trusted that someone would step in, fill our shoes and get the job done. There was no panic at all when someone got a little nagging injury.”
Western Dubuque will take a .314 team batting average to Des Moines and has scored 295 runs in 41 games. The Bobcat pitchers own a 1.87 ERA and have allowed just 97 runs, the fewest in Class 4A. Western Dubuque has won three straight, 6 of 7 and are on an 11-3 run.
“Up and down the lineup, we’re pretty solid,” Jaeger said. “Everybody knew they had a chance to contribute, because those little things happen every year to mess up the lineup and the defense. Like when Sawyer went down, we had people step up and fill in for him at third.
“That makes it feel that much better to be going back to state.”