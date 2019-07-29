It’s been a very busy — and productive — week for Tyler Soppe.
For that matter, it’s been an awfully productive season on the dirt track for the Sherrill, Iowa, native.
Soppe held off a 20-car field crowded with local drivers to win the Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMod feature during the Dubuque County Fair races on Sunday. This latest checkered flag marked his third victory in five days — including a title at Maquoketa Speedway earlier this week — and his 21st time in victory lane this season.
“It’s awesome. I wish we’d have this many cars every week,” Soppe said. “A lot of people come out for these fair races. Tonight, anybody could win with the race track being slick and the cushion up high.
“It’s pretty cool because normally I don’t finish them,” he added, chuckling. “I get wrecked.”
There really wasn’t any room to breathe in this one. Despite earning a front row spot on the outside lane through preliminary heats, Soppe had a number of familiar faces nipping at his back bumper throughout the 15-lap feature. Eighteen of the 20 drivers were from within the Tri-States.
At the start, pole-sitter Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, kept Soppe at bay. Then, defending champion Jason Roth out of Hazel Green, Wis., pushed Soppe’s No. 3 car, eventually overtaking him for Laps 6-9.
But on that ninth lap, an engine failure forced Roth to retire his No. 31. That gave the lead back to Soppe for good.
“Starting position was big,” Soppe said. “Jason Roth’s car was probably the best one out there, but something happened to him.”
After Roth’s exit, Peosta, Iowa’s Austin Heacock gave Soppe a scare. The two Dubuque County natives were neck and neck over the final five laps, with three cautions coming on No. 13 to force three restarts.
This led to some fireworks down the final stretch. Soppe, on the high side, edged Heacock’s car by a nose to take the title.
“He could’ve put me on the fence on the back stretch there but he left me enough room,” said Soppe, adding that Heacock congratulated him after the race and have mutual respect for one another. “Not every guy would do that.”
In the Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified, Dubuque’s John Campbell, took home the checkered flag, jumping all the way up from the 10th row. He held off Troy Cordes’ No. 71 car for first.
Sunday’s 30-lap finale, the Eichman’s Bar & Grill IMCA Late Model, concluded after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
Ken Stogdell, of East Moline, Ill., took checkered in the 4-Cylinders, a race in which Farley native Brannon Bechen looked locked in to a wire-to-wire win before a caution with three laps to go. Bechen was unable to regain the lead after the restart.
Austin Honts of Muscatine, Iowa, claimed the Midwest Jalopies 10-lapper with Maquoketa, Iowa’s Kris Vohringer placing second. Both cars climbed out of the fourth row in the 10-car race.
In the Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobbystock, Iowa City’s Daniel Wauters quickly jumped to the front of the field for a 10-lap win featuring six cars. Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, won the five-car K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car race.