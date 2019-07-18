Ethan Herber put the exclamation point on a stellar week with back-to-back walk-off home runs for the Dubuque Senior baseball team last week.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week went 7-for-11 at the plate last week with 11 RBIs, three walks and zero strikeouts. He leads the team in RBIs and home runs, and continues to play a vital role in the Rams’ offense.
“Ethan really had quite the amazing week for us,” Dubuque Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “He has batted in the heart of our lineup all season, and he’s done a great job of delivering key hits and bringing guys in when he’s at the plate.”
Last Wednesday, Herber went 3-for-4 against Davenport Central with a double and two home runs, including a walk-off grand slam on Senior Night.
“That was really special for me, especially since it was the first walk-off I’ve ever hit,” Herber said. “It was something I’ll never forget.”
Two days later, he went 3-for-4 against Waterloo West with a single and back-to-back home runs, including another walk-off to win the game.
“It felt pretty amazing to do it again,” he said. “That’s something I never expected to have happen.”
During last week’s games, Herber batted .636 with an on-base percentage of .714. On the season, Herber is hitting .314 with a team-high six home runs and 37 RBIs.
“Ethan does a great job of putting us in the position to score runs when he’s up to bat,” Reese said. “He’s a hard worker, and you can tell he’s put in the time working on his swing. We have a lot of faith in him when he’s at the plate.”
As a senior, Herber has taken on some of the leadership on this year’s team.
“Ethan leads well by example, and he keeps the atmosphere light with his personality,” Reese said. “You need those guys on the team.”
Although he is unsure of what his baseball future holds, he remains focused on the remainder of his senior season.
“I’d love to continue playing somewhere, but I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Herber said. “Right now, we are just focused on playing our best ball and making a trip to the state tournament.”