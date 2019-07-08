A capsule look at area softball teams opening regional Iowa tournament play today:
CLASS 2A REGION 6
Today’s first-round games: Bellevue at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.; North Cedar at Clayton Ridge, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals: Bellevue/Maquoketa Valley winner at No. 2 Durant, 7 p.m.; MFL/Mar-Mac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.; North Cedar/Clayton Ridge winner at No. 10 Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Northeast Goose Lake, 7 p.m.
Bellevue offensive leaders: Brianna Laughlin (.283, 17 hits, 9 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 4 RBIs); Rylie Pickett (.296, 16 hits, 3 runs, 4 doubles, 7 RBIs); Adyson Nemmers (.246, 15 hits, 9 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs); Ashley Nemmers (.283, 15 hits, 6 runs, 1 double, 7 RBIs)
Bellevue pitching leader: Erin Sprank (0-13, 11.98 ERA, 66 innings, 35 strikeouts, 55 walks)
Clayton Ridge offensive leaders: Savannah Meyer (.485, 49 hits, 26 runs, 17 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 35 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Abrianna Moore (.410, 41 hits, 34 runs, 16 doubles, 22 RBIs); JayLyn Moore (.336, 39 hits, 31 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 28 RBIs, 14 stolen bases); Sierra Palmer (.321, 36 hits, 31 runs, 3 doubles, 5 triples, 23 RBIs, 19 stolen bases); Kayla Kelly (.367, 36 hits, 27 runs, 3 doubles, 5 RBIs, 16 stolen bases)
Clayton Ridge pitching leader: Abrianna Moore (10-13, 2.34 ERA, 152 2/3 innings, 164 strikeouts, 105 walks)
Beckman offensive leaders: Heather Boeckenstedt (.533, 64 hits, 58 runs, 7 doubles, 7 triples, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs, 37 stolen bases); Sydney Steffen (.411, 46 hits, 23 runs, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs, 39 RBIs); Kamryn Klas (.333, 38 hits, 11 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 28 RBIs); Jadyn Welling (.277, 33 hits, 25 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 27 RBIs); Nell McDermott (.260, 26 hits, 16 runs, 3 doubles, 12 RBIs)
Beckman pitching leader: Sydney Steffen (20-11, 2 saves, 2.30 ERA, 206 2/3 innings, 143 strikeouts, 54 walks)
Cascade offensive leaders: Devin Simon (.424, 42 hits, 42 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 17 RBIs, 25 stolen bases); Morgan Kremer (.424, 39 hits, 11 runs, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 30 RBIs); Whitney Clemens (.427, 38 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 24 RBIs); Madison Gehl (.267, 24 hits, 14 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs); Addy Weber (.247, 24 hits, 19 runs, 3 triples, 1 home run, 15 RBIs)
Cascade pitching leaders: Samantha Recker (7-2, 1 save, 3.17 ERA, 70 2/3 innings, 35 strikeouts, 9 walks); Lidia Boffeli (3-6, 6.43 ERA, 57 2/3 innings, 23 strikeouts, 22 walks)
Outlook: Beckman (26-13) is seeking its first trip to the state tournament and would host its semifinal game. The Trailblazers have only played one game against a team in the regional, a 17-0 victory over Bellevue on June 18. Beckman won 11 of its final 14 games in the regular season, with its only losses coming against teams in higher classifications. ... It’s been a tough season for Bellevue, which enters the postseason at 0-31 and matched its narrowest margin of defeat in its regular-season finale with a 6-2 loss to Tipton. The Comets did not play any of the teams on their half of the bracket this season. …Cascade (15-15) lost five straight games and then won five straight before losing to Durant, 10-0, in its regular-season finale. The Cougars split with Northeast in their season opener and a late-season game against Beckman was cancelled by inclement weather. … Clayton Ridge (13-22) lost 9 of 10 games to close the regular season. The Eagles did not face North Cedar, Beckman or Northeast. Clayton Ridge lost to Cascade, 10-1, on May 31.
CLASS 1A REGION 6
Today’s first-round games: East Buchanan at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.; Wyoming Midland at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.; Garwin GMG at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.; North Tama at Springville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals: East Buchanan/Easton Valley winner at No. 2 Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Don Bosco winner vs. Midland/Marquette winner at Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.; GMG/Cal-Wheat winner at No. 15 Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.; North Tama/Springville winner at Central City, 7 p.m.
Marquette offensive leaders: Emma Callaghan (.359, 28 hits, 20 runs, 7 doubles, 8 RBIs); Halle Kilburg (.326, 28 hits, 21 runs, 11 doubles, 15 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Grace Tath (.377, 26 hits, 9 runs, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 26 RBIs); Holly Kremer (.304, 24 hits, 17 runs, 2 doubles, 7 home runs, 27 RBIs)
Marquette pitching leaders: Sunny North (8-5, 2.88 ERA, 77 2/3 innings, 44 strikeouts, 26 walks); Grace Tath (4-7, 1 save, 4.09 ERA, 75 1/3 innings, 61 strikeouts, 22 walks)
Outlook: Marquette (15-14) outscored first-round opponent Midland, 21-1, in a doubleheader on June 27 in Bellevue. That sweep marked the first of three straight wins as the Mohawks finished the season in a 4-8 slump. Among the other teams on its side of the bracket, Marquette swept East Buchanan and Easton Valley, but did not face Don Bosco or Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
CLASS 1A REGION 7
Today’s first-round games: Central Elkader at Wapsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Postville at Lansing Kee, 7 p.m.; West Central at Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.; Dunkerton at Starmont, 7 p.m.; Tripoli at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals: Elkader/Wapsie Valley winner at No. 3 Clarksville, 7 p.m.; Postville/Kee winner vs. West Central/Turkey Valley winner at Lansing, 7 p.m.; Dunkerton/Starmont winner at No. 10 Janesville, 5:30 p.m.; Tripoli/South Winn winner at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.
Ed-Co offensive leaders: Riley Preuss (.377, 43 hits, 2 runs, 16 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 43 RBIs); Allison Tibbott (.350, 42 hits, 44 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 34 RBIs, 22 stolen bases); Kelsey Hansel (.352, 32 hits, 20 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBIs); Liz Meisner (.326, 31 hits, 32 runs, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Erica Voss (.290, 31 hits, 40 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 21 RBIs, 31 stolen bases); Ella Aulwes (.309, 25 hits, 23 runs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs, 24 stolen bases)
Ed-Co pitching leaders: Liz Meisner (11-8, 3.86 ERA, 114 1/3 innings, 62 strikeouts, 55 walks); Annie Hoffman (8-5, 2.63 ERA, 88 innings, 45 strikeouts, 63 walks)
Outlook: Ed-Co (22-15) won just three of its final seven games, but those four losses came to teams outside of Region 7. The Vikings did not face Tripoli this year, but defeated South Winneshiek, 12-2, at the Jesup Tournament on June 8. Ed-Co played three games against Starmont, losing an early season tournament game by a single run before splitting their Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader on June 17. The Vikings won the second game, 6-0.