Western Dubuque junior catcher Calvin Harris has earned a spot on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Super Team for the third consecutive summer.
Harris, a University of Mississippi recruit, batted .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 40 RBIs and a school-record 46 walks in 40 games for the Bobcats this season. He also went 3-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings of pitching work.
Harris also earned first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association last week.
In his 159-game high school varsity career, which began as an eighth grader, Harris owns a .375 batting average (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs, 106 walks and only 20 strikeouts. He also has an 11-2 pitching record and 0.91 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings.
The IHSBCA Super Team includes the top 16 players in the state.
Western Dubuque senior pitcher Sam Goodman earned a first-team utility spot on the IHSBCA’s Class 4A all-state team, and Dyersville Beckman senior outfielder Owen Grover made the first team in Class 2A. Second-team accolades went to Dubuque Senior senior shortstop Sam Link in Class 4A and Beckman senior pitcher and Cascade senior catcher Riley Reed in Class 2A.
Goodman, a four-year starter for the Bobcats, batted .306 (41-for-134) with five doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 46 attempts. He went 6-4 with a 0.67 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 innings of work to earn first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive season. He earned second-team all-state honors from the IPSWA last week and collected MVP honors for the Large Schools East squad in the IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend in Carroll.
Goodman, a University of Iowa recruit, finished his prep career with a 24-8 pitching record in addition to playing shortstop and third base.
Grover, who will play football at Wartburg College in the fall, batted .441 (49-for-111) with 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 31 RBIs while stealing 21 bases in 23 attempts. Grover, a first-team all-state selection by the IPWSA last week, also participated in the Iowa Shrine Bowl last month.
Link, who will also play for the Hawkeyes in the fall, batted .464 (32-for-69) with six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 27 RBIs in just 25 games this season. He also stole 11 bases in 12 attempts despite a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup early in the season. Link also played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend and earned first-team all-state honors from the IPSWA last week.
Petsche, a right-handed pitcher headed to Luther College, went 8-2 with a 1.88 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings for the Trailblazers. He helped the Small Schools East squad win the IHSBCA All-Star Series this weekend in Carroll.
Reed, who will catch for Iowa Central Community College in the fall, batted .362 (34-for-94) with six doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs this season.