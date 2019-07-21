DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman’s bid for a ninth consecutive district baseball championship hit a buzzsaw.
Camanche ace Cade Everson drove in a pair of runs and limited the Trailblazers to just three hits in a 4-2 victory in their Class 2A District 5 championship game Saturday night at Jenk Field.
Beckman (26-13) had won eight straight district titles and advanced to state five times in that span. The Blazers were seeking their 19th state berth.
“We’ve been to the substate eight times in a row, but it just goes to show, in baseball, anybody can win at this game,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “You’ve got to play hard and earn it. That’s about the way it is. The last few games we just couldn’t put it together as far as hitting goes.”
Camanche (18-12) is seeking its third trip to state and first since 1996. The Indians play Wellman Mid-Prairie (18-11) or West Branch (18-7) in Tuesday’s Substate 3 final at De Witt.
Camanche’s Kyle DeWeerdt beat out an infield single to shortstop to open the top of the first and moved to third after Mason Byrns’ one-out single to left. Everson bounced out to second base to bring home the opening tally.
Beckman put runners on second and third with one out in the second, but Everson struck out Beckman catcher Matt Stelken and induced Josh Engler to groundout back to the mound.
The Indians added their lead in the third inning. DeWeerdt walked with one out and Camanche used a hit-and-run to perfection as Byrns lined a double to the gap in left-center, allowing DeWeerdt to score easily from first. Everson lined a 1-2 pitch into the corner in left to push the lead to 3-0.
Seamus O’Connor led off the bottom of the fourth with Beckman’s first hit. He moved to second on Owen Grover’s groundout and reached third on Brock Marbach’s infield single. Pinch-hitter Owen Huehnergarth reached on a two-out error to bring home Beckman’s first run. Engler walked to load the bases, but Everson got his counterpart, Carter Petsche, to fly out to right to end the threat.
“I thought we were prepared to be able to come back,” O’Connor said. “We put up 16 runs last game and I thought we would get something going one of those innings. It just never came, really.”
Camanche got the run back an inning later, though, following consecutive one-out singles from DeWeerdt and Mike Delzell. An error allowed the run to score.
Shawn Deutmeyer singled with one out in the fifth, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on a passed ball before scoring on O’Connor’s sacrifice fly to left, trimming the deficit to 4-2.
Everson allowed three hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Petsche went 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and four runs, three earned. He struck out six and walked one. Shawn Deutmeyer pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out one.