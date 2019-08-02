Katie Schaul and Heather Boeckenstedt put up all-state type numbers this season.
Late Wednesday night, those honors were confirmed.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Schaul was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 5A all-state first team, and Dyersville Beckman’s Boeckenstedt was a first-team pick in Class 2A.
Five other players earned all-state honors from the IGCA, including Hempstead’s Malarie Huseman and Kayla LaPage, who were each named to the Class 5A second team.
Beckman landed Sydney Steffen on the third team in Class 2A, while Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Chapman earned third-team honors in Class 4A.
Bellevue Marquette’s Grace Tath earned honorable mention in Class 1A.
Schaul, the Mustangs’ third baseman, hit .462 (61-for-132) out of the leadoff spot and led the team in power numbers with 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 46 RBIs. She also scored a team-best 52 runs and drew 21 walks while striking out only nine times.
LaPage, who split time between catcher and designated player, hit .466 (61-for-131) with eight doubles and 36 RBIs. She scored 11 runs and only struck out four times while drawing 13 walks.
Huseman, the Mustangs’ ace, went 20-6 with a 1.15 earned run average over 152 2/3 innings. She struck out 192 and walked 43 while holding opponents to a .153 batting average. She hit .292 (35-for-120) at the plate with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 33 RBIs. She scored nine runs.
Boeckenstedt, the Trailblazers’ shortstop, went 71-for-138 (.514) this season, scoring 63 runs and driving in 27 out of the leadoff spot. She had eight doubles, seven triples and two home runs, and was 43-for-45 on stolen base attempts. She led all of Class 2A in hits and was tied for the 2A lead in runs scored. Only one player in the state, regardless of classification, had more triples than Boeckenstedt.
Steffen, a workhorse pitcher for Beckman over the last five seasons, posted a 24-13 record with two saves. She went over the 1,000 career innings mark this season, pitching 249 1/3 this season. She struck out 170 and walked 64, holding opponents to a .207 batting average. At the plate she hit .397 (52-for-131) with 15 doubles, three triples and six home runs. She scored 25 runs and drove in 42.
Chapman, the Golden Eagles’ ace, went 15-8 with one save and a 1.78 ERA over 145 2/3 innings. She struck out 225 and walked 32, limiting opponents to a .188 batting average. At the plate, she hit .262 (27-for-103) with seven doubles, one triple and four home runs. She scored eight runs and drove in 27 more.
Tath split time between the pitching circle and first base for the Mohawks, posting a 4-8 record and 3.92 ERA over 80 1/3 innings. She struck out 68 and walked 23. She hit .365 (27-for-74) at the plate, driving in 27 runs with eight doubles and three home runs. She also scored nine runs.