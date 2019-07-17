The Dubuque Bombers won the Iowa 13U AA Division II state baseball tournament June 28-30 in Cedar Rapids.
The Bombers lost both pool play games on Friday to the Clear Lake Rockets, 6-0, and the Clarinda Jr A’s, 4-1. The 13th-seeded Bombers started the championship run Saturday in bracket play by defeating the No. 3-seed Iowa City ICE, 4-1, and the No. 6 seed Linn-Mar White, 5-1.
On Sunday in the semifinals, it was a rematch with No. 2 seed Clarinda Jr A’s. The Bombers 13U rallied with two outs in the seventh to win, 4-3. The championship game went back and forth with the No. 8-seeded Solon Spartans getting two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the Bombers. The 13U Bombers pulled away for good, scoring seven runs in the eighth inning to win the championship.
The Bombers players include: Alex Kirman, Sam Weber, Isaac Pfeiffer, Cael Patters, Kannon Still, Devon Cook, Jack Ries, Alex Kress, Anthony Graham and Christian Pettinger. The coaches are Jay Kirman, Keith Weber and Kyle Pfeiffer.