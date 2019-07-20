Aimee Walsh isn’t sure how she’s doing it, but she sure has the resume to back it up.
“I’m a 44-year-old mom of four that works a full-time job as a physical therapist,” Walsh said Friday after a blistering-hot match at the Mississippi Valley Open. “Somehow, I’m hanging in there with these college kids in this heat.”
Walsh teamed up with Western Dubuque grad Alex Meyer for an 8-6 victory over Dubuque Wahlert grads and siblings, Cam and Meghann Long, in the mixed open doubles to deliver serve on the adult portion of the MVO at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
They did so in nearly unbearable heat, which hit the upper 90s with a heat index pushing 115 degrees.
“We’re just trying to keep the ball in play and keep it short,” Walsh said. “But it wasn’t short. It was a long, good match.”
This is hardly the first taste of tennis success Walsh has had in Dubuque.
As a 1993 Wahlert grad, the former Aimee Haas was part of a Golden Eagles program that won a team state championship and placed runner-up twice. In the state’s biggest class, Haas placed in state singles every season by finishing sixth, fourth, third and runner-up to close her career. She went on to play four years at Arizona State.
“I work with Aimee and she’s great,” said Meyer, who also works at the club. “We teach all the little kids here and she’s a great athlete. I mean, she played four years at Arizona State. I couldn’t ask for a better partner and we just click out on the court.”
Walsh remains involved not only at the country club, but as an assistant coach at Wahlert alongside Julie Westercamp and Eric Lucy. She’s helped guide the program to three straight state appearances and an Iowa boys record 10th state championship in 2018.
“It’s a great experience,” Walsh said. “I stepped in with Julie being sick, and I was happy to do that since she is such a great friend and I’d do anything for her. I love it. It’s been exciting with making it to state the last three years. They’re a great group of boys and the coaches are great. It’s been a lot of fun.”
It was deep into a second long match, but the heat did eventually wear down on Meyer, who overheated in their semifinal contest. Iowa City’s Cole Schneider and Valentina Caro were awarded the 7-5, 2-0 victory.
A former No. 1 for the Bobcats, Meyer is continuing his career at St. Thomas (Minn.) and cracked the lineup a few times as a freshman last season.
“St. Thomas tennis has upped my game tremendously,” Meyer said. “It’s great playing D-III tennis and it really ups your game. No matter the level you play in collegiate tennis, it’s great.”
The heat was a major factor on Friday night, and it appears that trend will continue in what should be a scorching weekend of tennis action.
“I would hope the adults would be able to take care of themselves,” MVO tournament director Dishon Deering said. “But with this heat, we’re all prisoners. We have to battle hard and thankfully doubles are underway so they can kind of pace themselves. But all bets are off for Saturday.”
• Hempstead girls coach Sara Loetscher claimed another MVO title, teaming with James Moldenhauer of Reno, Nev., to win the mixed 45 doubles crown over Asbury’s David Hash and Cedar Rapids’ Lori Koberg, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.