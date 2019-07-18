KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox placed left fielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with right ulnar nerve contusion.
Jimenez suffered the injury in the first inning Tuesday against the Royals. He collided with center fielder Charlie Tilson while both were trying to track down Whit Merrifield’s fly ball to left-center field.
“It’s a tough play,” Tilson said after the game. “We are both running full speed. I called it, called it late. He probably didn’t hear me. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about it. Really unfortunate. As an outfielder, you feel terrible especially a guy like Eloy who means so much to our lineup.”
Jimenez is batting .244 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs in 67 games this season. His 17 homers lead all AL rookies.
The Sox also purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted pitcher Juan Minaya to Charlotte.
Angels’ Ramirez, Phillies’ Neris suspended for throwing at players’ heads
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez and Philadelphia closer Héctor Neris have been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing pitches in the area of players heads. Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.
Ramirez threw at Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s head, and Neris intentionally threw a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday, a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-2 home victory.
Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Neris was ejected after hitting Freese in the back with the next pitch after Matt Beaty hit a two-run homer on Tuesday.
‘Pumpsie’ Green, 1st black Red Sox player, dead at 85
BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox infielder Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player on the last major league team to field one, has died. He was 85.
A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the death Wednesday night, and the team observed a moment of silence before its game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Green, who was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018, had been living in California. A speedy but light-hitting utilityman, Green brought baseball’s segregation era to an end of sorts when he took the field against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959 — more than a dozen years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
FOOTBALL
Cardinals release Desmond Harrison
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals released tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday after police in North Carolina issued a warrant for his arrest on assault charges.
The Greensboro Police Department says the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday. Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the investigation has just begun and no additional details are available, including when the alleged assault occurred. The 25-year-old Harrison, who spent some time at Oak Ridge Military Academy in Oak Ridge, North Carolina, was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.
Falcons sign Deion Jones to extension
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones. The new deal, which includes $34 million in guaranteed salary, was announced by the team on Wednesday. The contract carries through the 2023 season.
Jones’ deal is the latest major financial commitment to the defense. On Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year, $68 million contract.
Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 138 tackles.
HOCKEY
Johnson’s death an apparent suicide
DETROIT — A police report says the death of former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson was an apparent suicide, according to the Detroit News.
The paper said Wednesday it had obtained a Rochester Police report, and that Johnson was found by his wife shortly before 10 a.m. on July 7. A gun and a single bullet were found near him. No suicide note was left.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner declined to discuss findings from an autopsy, according to the paper.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA to pay $208M to more than 50,000 former athletes
More than 50,000 former college athletes next month will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA in a case that challenged its caps on compensation.
Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs in Alston vs. the NCAA, said Wednesday 53,748 FBS football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players who competed between March 2010-March 2017 are eligible to receive compensation.
The law firm said payments will range from $5,000 to $7,500 for those who competed for four years and checks will start being distributed in late August.Distribution was held up by one objector to the settlement, who missed a July 17 deadline to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
BASKETBALL
Sixers’ Simmons to skip World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ben Simmons’ new contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers came with bad news for Australian basketball fans: The Melbourne-born NBA All-star won’t play for the Boomers at the World Cup.
Hours after Simmons and the 76ers agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension on Tuesday, Simmons said he preferred to spend time with his new teammates in September instead of travelling to China for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 World Cup. Simmons had been selected for Australia’s World Cup squad and had earlier indicated he planned to play the tournament in China.