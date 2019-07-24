EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation of the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.
Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year.
Hill can participate in preseason games and practices, but he won’t be allowed to return to the active roster until Oct. 25. Hill is the second Vikings player this month to receive a suspension for substances of abuse. Running back Roc Thomas got a four-game ban last week and was subsequently waived.
Chiefs expect Tyreek Hill at camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Tyreek Hill to report to training camp with the rest of the veterans this week, though whether star defensive tackle Chris Jones joins him remains to be seen.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday the organization has been in touch with Jones’ representatives, but he’s unsure where things stand in their contract discussions. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a lucrative, long-term extension. Things are less murky when it comes to Hill, whom the NFL declined to punish late last week. Hill had been suspended from the team pending the resolution of a domestic violence case.
Patriots’ Edelman spotted in brace
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was seen wearing a brace or splint on his left thumb at a youth camp he organized last weekend and he will reportedly be limited for three weeks.
Pictures of Edelman taken over the weekend show him with a device on his thumb. He was wearing gloves on both hands. According to published reports, Edelman will be limited for the first three weeks of training camp, which starts Thursday. The regular season begins Sept. 8.
Redskins release Mason Foster
RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Redskins have released inside linebacker Mason Foster on the eve of training camp.
Agent Blake Baratz confirmed the surprise move Tuesday on Twitter. Baratz blasted the Redskins for having “zero good faith” and tweeted that Foster couldn’t get a straight answer about why he was cut. Foster was Washington’s starting middle linebacker last season, played almost every snap and led the team with 131 tackles. The Redskins don’t have an obvious replacement after Reuben Foster tore the ACL in his left knee during offseason workouts.
Jaguars place 3 on PUP list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will open training camp with two offensive starters and a rookie on the physically unable to perform list.
The Jaguars placed veteran receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list Tuesday, two days before they open camp. Lee tore several ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game last August. Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 2.
BASEBALL
Dwight Gooden arrested for DUI
NEWARK, N.J. — Ex-New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been arrested again in New Jersey.
Newark police says Gooden was pulled over Monday night after driving the wrong way down a one-way road and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Last month, the 54-year-old was charged with drug possession after suspected cocaine was found in his car.
Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.
Rockies promote Alonso from Albuquerque
WASHINGTON — Yonder Alonso has been brought up to the Colorado Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque.
The 32-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland. That deal guaranteed $9 million this season and included a $1 million buyout of a 2020 option.
Alonso hit .419 (13-for-31) in nine games for Albuquerque with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBIs. Colorado is the seventh big league team for Alonso. He has a .259 career batting average with 97 homers and 416 RBIs. He hit .178 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 67 games for the White Sox this season.
BODYBUILDING
Champion bodybuilder accused of rape turns himself in
SALT LAKE CITY — A champion bodybuilder accused of raping a woman has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month.
Court records indicate Shawn Rhoden attended a court hearing Tuesday in a Salt Lake City suburb and was booked into a county jail. He remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon. His bail was lowered to $250,000, down from $750,000 in the July 11 arrest warrant.
The 2018 winner of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition in Nevada is charged with rape and forcible sexual abuse of a woman who regarded Rhoden as her “body-building mentor” in a Utah hotel room on Oct. 12.
OLYMPICS
Shaun White turns to skateboarding
NEW YORK — Shaun White is pressing forward with plans to shoot for the Summer Olympics in skateboarding.
White said Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show that he will compete at world championships in September “and see what happens” before deciding whether to try to earn a spot on the U.S. team for skateboarding’s Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo.