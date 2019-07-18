AMES, Iowa — Two former football players responsible for changing the culture of the Iowa State football program have joined the Cyclone staff.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday that Joel Lanning, a 2017 First-Team All-American linebacker and 2018 Iowa State Gary Thompson Male Athlete of the Year, and Kyle Kempt, a 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 quarterback who posted one of the greatest Cinderella stories in school history, will work as quality control assistants.
Lanning will assist with the Cyclone defense, while Kempt will help with the offense.
“Joel and Kyle are two of the biggest reasons we have been able to change the culture within our program at Iowa State,” Campbell said.
Lanning’s senior season in 2017 was one of the most memorable in school history. After spending his first four years in Ames as a quarterback, Lanning switched to linebacker for his final season. He proceeded to earn All-Big 12 honors and First-Team All-America accolades while leading the Cyclones to an 8-5 mark and a victory in the Liberty Bowl.
Kempt, a native of Massillon, Ohio, came to Iowa State as a walk-on in 2016.
In the fifth game of the 2017 season, Kempt became an overnight sensation, leading the Cyclones to a 38-31 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in his first career start. He led the team to a win in the Liberty Bowl.