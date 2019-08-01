MADISON, Wis. — A woman has testified that she was too drunk to consent to sex the night that former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus is accused of raping her in his apartment.
The woman testified Wednesday at Cephus’ trial. The 21-year-old former Badgers wide receiver from Macon, Georgia, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault after two 18-year-old women reported to police that he had assaulted them on the same night in April 2018. Both women said they were too drunk to consent. Cephus contends the sex was consensual.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported an attorney for Cephus asked the woman who testified Wednesday why she decided to go to police, after initially holding off.
The woman replied she decided to do it after she sobered up “and had some time to think about it.”
Court dismisses ex-Viking Noga’s claim
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed former Vikings defensive lineman Al Noga’s claim that his dementia is related to concussions he suffered during his playing years with the NFL team.
In a unanimous decision, the high court on Wednesday threw out Noga’s workers’ compensation award. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late.
Noga played for the Vikings from 1988-1992. The court said he tackled with a “headfirst style” beginning in high school and suffered from headaches even then. When Noga played in the NFL, he continued to lead with his head, something the league has since addressed.
Noga’s lawyers told the Star Tribune they are concerned about retired athletes in Minnesota who suffer slow, progressive dementia, caused by work-related concussions that happened decades ago.
Thomas agrees to 5-year deal with Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.
Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.
The agreement, first reported by NFL Network, brings to an end Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices.
Bills’ Morse out indefinitely
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying the player was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday.
Morse was given a veteran day off from practice Sunday. The team then had a day off before returning to practice Tuesday, when Morse watched from the sideline.
McCoy pays $55K for 2016 brawl
PHILADELPHIA — Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has paid $55,000 to a Philadelphia police officer following an arbitrator’s ruling that the player and another man injured the officer during a nightclub brawl more than three years ago.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the arbitrator’s ruling last month also ordered that a former college teammate of McCoy’s pay $55,000. Authorities said a fight over a champagne bottle at Recess Lounge in February 2016 led to one officer being punched and kicked, and he was left with a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries. City and state prosecutors filed no charges.
Panthers’ Kuechly held out of practice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of the second half of practice after getting tangled up in a pile during a 9-on-7 play.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera declined Wednesday to specify the nature of the injury, saying trainers were purposely being “overly cautious” with the six-time Pro Bowler.
Kuechly ended up on the ground on the play but it was difficult to determine what happened.
He stood alongside head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion with his helmet on afterward and asked to return to practice. Trainers refused to let him.
BASEBALL
MLB reviewing Pirates-Reds brawl
CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball is reviewing video of the latest fight between the Pirates and Reds, with Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle expecting suspensions on both sides.
Reds manager David Bell faces a significant suspension for running onto the field and going after Hurdle during the ninth inning of Pittsburgh’s 11-4 win Tuesday night. Bell already had been ejected from the game.
Four from each team were ejected, including about-to-be-traded Yasiel Puig.
Yankees place Voit on 10-day DL
NEW YORK — The Yankees placed slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sports hernia that may require surgery.
Voit was pulled from New York’s 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and went for an MRI, which revealed the injury. Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday the team is still evaluating the severity.
BASKETBALL
Kidd, Hollins join Lakers staff
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers formally announced Vogel’s full coaching staff Wednesday.
Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel’s assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton’s staff.
Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018.