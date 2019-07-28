MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.
The 32-year-old Holland was acquired Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named. Used as reliever since mid-May, he has allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage, third-lowest OPS and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.
Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 major league appearances over 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and the Giants.
Descalso is batting .181 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 73 games for the Cubs.
GOLF
Ihm falls back in Round 3
Peosta, Iowa, native Steven Ihm shot a 1-over 73 on Saturday to fall 17 spots down the leaderboard in Round 3 of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo.
The Dubuque Wahlert and University of Iowa grad had two birdies against three bogeys during the third round, playing to a tie for 55th place. His three-round total is 5-under. The tournament concludes today. Grant Hirschman is the overall leader at 18-under.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Bernal closes in on victory
VAL THORENS, France — One last but big obstacle stands between Colombian Egan Bernal and his first Tour de France victory, a landslide-shortened Stage 20 to the ski station of Val Thorens on Saturday.
At 22, Bernal will become the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour if he holds his own on the ascent, the last competitive racing before the largely processional ride to the finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.
A cycling star in the making, Bernal took the race lead Friday when Stage 19 was dramatically cut short by a landslide across the route to the Alpine ski station of Tignes and by a violent hailstorm that made road conditions too icy for riders racing on two wheels barely wider than their thumbs.
SWIMMING
2 dead, 16 injured after balcony collapse
SEOUL, South Korea — A balcony inside a nightclub in South Korea collapsed on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16, including American and other athletes at the world swimming championships, officials said.
Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern city of Gwangju when the collapse occurred next to the athletes’ village. Two South Korean men died while 16 others were injured, police said. According to a police account, the injured include 10 foreigners, eight of them athletes who were in Gwangju to participate in the swimming championships.
Among the athletes were three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Italian and one Brazilian, a police officer said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs fans chant for Tyreek Hill
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Thousands of Chiefs fans chanted Tyreek Hill’s name as he pranced toward the practice field for the first full-squad workout of training camp Saturday. It’s the first time the star wide receiver has practiced with his teammates since the AFC title game.
Hill thumped his chest, signed autographs, high-stepped across one practice field and played to the fans just over a week after the NFL said he would face no punishment from a messy offseason situation.
The two-time All-Pro was suspended by the team during the NFL draft when audio surfaced of his then-fiance, Crystal Espinal, accusing him of hurting their 3-year-old son. But a criminal investigation and subsequent league inquiries failed to find enough evidence to support the claims.
Giants’ Tate suspended 4 games
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.
The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.
The NFL has not announced the suspension and it had no comment, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email Saturday to The Associated Press.
Bengals’ Green carted off the field
DAYTON, Ohio — Near the end of a festive afternoon commemorating the NFL’s centennial season, the Cincinnati Bengals watched A.J. Green get carted off the field with an injury that left the receiver distraught.
One practice into coach Zac Taylor’s inaugural season, the last-place Bengals saw their most indispensable player crumple on the field. Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.
Falcons’ Ridley misses practice
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Saturday and will need longer to recover from a tweaked hamstring.
Coach Dan Quinn initially thought Ridley might return quickly, but it’s apparent the 2018 first-round draft pick probably won’t be back on the field for several days.
Ridley, who watched the full-pads session from the side, was injured while running a route Thursday.
AUTO RACING
Briscoe wins NASCAR Xfinity at Iowa
NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first victory of the year. Briscoe’s only other Xfinity victory came last season on Charlotte’s roval. Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford had been close all season, posting seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s, but the 24-year-old Stewart-Haas driver finally broke through with a victory that felt like vindication.