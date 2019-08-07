BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — When the air horn sounded, the Chicago Bears vaunted pass rushing unit made its way from Olivet Nazarene practice field No. 2 to rejoin the offense for 11-on-11 drills on field No. 1.
Some of the players trotted from gridiron to gridiron. Others had a bit of a quicker pace.
After a dead sprint, the Bears’ highest-paid player, No. 52, beat the rest of his squad to the next scene. That’s been the routine, drill-to-drill, during the preseason.
“Getting there first” is nothing new for all-pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who’s solidified himself as one of the best in the NFL at getting to the quarterback. But for Chicago fans looking on in Bourbonnais, some of whom have never observed Mack in person, watching him was a refreshing vignette on Tuesday, the second-to-last open practice of his first training camp with the Bears.
“It’s fun having this group of DBs, linebackers, D-line — it’s effortless,” said Mack. “You give what you give and go out and do your job but everybody’s doing the same. Making plays and that’s all you ask for.”
Just eight days before the 2018 regular season opener, Bears general manager Ryan Pace acquired Mack in a bold trade with the Oakland Raiders weeks after the team had left Bourbonnais. Despite missing all of the preseason, the former defensive player of the year nonetheless made waves in Chicago, anchoring the top-rated defense in the league to the team’s first NFC North division title in eight seasons.
Now, with a full offseason’s worth of training with the team, there’s excitement among Bears brass about what the next level of Mack could look like. With and without the pads, he’s appeared relentless. On Tuesday, Mack chased down rookie running back David Montgomery after trailing him by 10 yards to nudge the back before reaching the end zone. Throughout camp, Mack’s drawn the loudest cheers when he beats an opposing offensive lineman off the block for a would-be sack.
“That’s really valuable in practice here. We’re getting nice conditioning, they’re getting lots of reps and we can control it with that situation,” said Matt Nagy, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. “Last year we didn’t have that. We didn’t have that with (former top draft pick) Roquan (Smith), we didn’t have it with 52 (Mack). When you can control an environment in practice, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Nagy added: “Not one time, literally not one time in this whole camp, not one time in the periods, have I had to say ‘pick it up.’ … They lead themselves, they motivate themselves and when you have that it makes my job a lot easier.”
Alongside Mack, the Bears return pro bowlers at every level of the defense, with tackle Akiem Hicks up front and safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller in the secondary. There’s some speculation of whether Chicago can maintain its tenacity on that side of the ball with the departure of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (now head coach of the Denver Broncos). Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano succeeds him, bringing his own brand to the ‘D.’
But if there’s any question of whether the Bears defense is still lethal, just ask its main opponent throughout camp. One of the more prevalent storylines in Bourbonnais has been that the defense is so dominant, it’s made the Chicago offense “seem” like it hasn’t progressed.
“Yeah a little bit,” said quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, when asked if he gets “sick” of getting asked to compare how the offense measures up to the defense. “Because we know how good they are and they give us a tough time in practice. But we’re also proud of it. They’re making us better.
“You get frustrated because you’re so competitive and want to win every drill. … They’re tough and they create a great challenge for us every day.”
When asked about Trubisky’s comment, Mack chuckled.
“It’s funny but at the same time that’s what you want,” he said. “You want the quarterback to be frustrated. That’s nice to hear.”
Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers would also be Mack’s first exhibition game with Chicago, but given his value to the team, it’s highly doubtful he’ll see the field. But that doesn’t mean he’s not looking forward to watching what his defense can bring.
While only saying so much, Mack’s hopeful his playmaker mentality carries over — even from the sidelines.
“I hope to see dominance, no matter who’s on the field,” he said. “Just see everybody make plays.”