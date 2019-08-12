The water flew and T.J. Fortmann just reveled in the shower from his crew.
The Dubuque driver celebrated after he led all 15 laps of the Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMod feature Sunday evening during Drew Cook & Sons Repair and Fluid Back to School Night at Dubuque Speedway.
“I can’t believe it. My first win in a stock car,” Fortmann said in Victory Circle. “We continue the tradition of a Fortmann winning in the No. 32 at Dubuque.”
The hometown driver, who also serves in the military, took off from the front row and paced the green to checker run.
“I got a thumbs up on the backstretch, so I knew I was clear on that final lap,” Fortmann added and laughed. “(I was) scared. I didn’t want to mess up.”
Point leader Tyler Soppe and last week’s winner Jason Roth finally cleared traffic, but finished about a straightaway behind. Jake Murphy and Wes Digman rounded out the top five.
Point leader Bryce Garnhart launched from P8, trusted the high groove and won the 20-lap Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modified main. He took the lead on lap 7 and held off several challenges and two-wide battles behind him with Matt Gansen, Timmy Current, a charging Tyler Madigan and Jason Schueller finishing next.
Several early top five drivers were victims of bad luck, including a late caution for Jed Freiburger and Mark Schulte.
Cole Mather took another K Motorsports IMCA Stock Car 12-lap main. Jarod Weepie, Jason Brimeyer, Chase Zaruba and Reece Norton followed.
Point leader Daniel Wauters passed Shane Oberbreckling about halfway through and won another Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stock 12-lap finale. Daryl Moss, Leah Wroten and Roger Winkers came next.
The teams of Austin Heacock/Justin Becker and Corey Rupp/Brandon Ehrisman put on a show in the visiting 2-Man Cruisers. The teams swapped the lead multiple times in the 12-lap feature with Rupp/Ehrisman getting to the checkers first. Kerry Davis/Cory Davis, Thomas Thompson/Dylan Elledge, and Justin Hansel/Paul Fleming completed the top five in an entertaining event.
Caleb Slouha visited from Newhall, Iowa, for his first race in a year and won the 4 Cylinder feature. In only his second race ever on dirt, Slouha beat point leader Jacob Welter, visitor Rylie Mullin, Cody Brundage and Dylan Kuhl. The event was called following the fifth caution in four laps for a Brundage rollover.
A total of 55 teams hit the track for 15 events plus Back to School Night activities. Facing was completed about 9 p.m.
Action continues on the 3/8-mile, dirt oval this Sunday Aug. 18 with the Merfeld Brothers Automotive IMCA Modifieds, Peosta Warehousing Logistics IMCA SportMods, K Motorsports IMCA Stock Cars, Kinsella Concrete IMCA Hobby Stocks and 4 Cylinders.
There also will be Powder Puff races.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are 5:30 with racing to follow.
Advance tickets are now available. Trackside Promotions also promotes the action Saturday evenings at Maquoketa Speedway.
For more information, log on to tracksidepromotionsia.com, the track Facebook page or call 563-940-7841.