In this July 8, 2019, photo, Kazuo Oda, a son of Mikio Oda, who won Japan’s first Olympic gold medal and Asia’s first individual gold medal at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, smiles during an interview with The Associated Press at Edo-Tokyo Museum in Tokyo. “My father was from Hiroshima, so there was a celebration in his hometown upon his return,” Kazuo Oda said. “But as there were no media possibilities like today, his achievements were not known by everybody in Japan.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)