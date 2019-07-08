NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed.
Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Sunday, a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets. After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems.
Kapler said the 33-year-old Arrieta recently told him about the trouble. Arrieta had season-ending surgery for bone spurs in 2011 while with Baltimore.
Arrieta is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the second season of a three-year, $75 million contract he signed after leaving the Chicago Cubs. Arrieta hit three Mets batters Saturday night and got into a dustup after plunking Todd Frazier. Arrieta later said that if Frazier was still steamed, “he can come see me and I’ll put a dent in his skull.”
Major League Baseball is reviewing Arrieta’s remarks to see if discipline is warranted.
Frazier said there was no bad blood between him and Arrieta, offering, “I know him really well. He can say what he wants. I’m just sick of getting hit, especially by this team.”
“We’ll see what the commissioner wants to do. He saw what people are saying. The commissioner has his hands full. We’ll see.”
Scherzer withdraws from All-Star Game
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer won’t pitch in the All-Star Game because of a back injury, although the ace right-hander intends to represent the Washington Nationals on the sideline Monday and Tuesday in Cleveland.
A three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star, Scherzer struck out 11 over seven shutout innings on Saturday against Kansas City. Hours later, Major League Baseball announced he would be replaced on the National League roster by Sonny Gray. Scherzer said Sunday he first began experiencing back tightness after beating Detroit on June 30.
BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON — Forward Davis Bertans has been traded to the Washington Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Wizards sent the draft rights to forward Aaron White to Brooklyn in the trade. Washington took White in the second round in 2015 and he has been playing overseas.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have traded Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton to the Memphis Grizzlies for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver. Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in Sunday’s deal.
DALLAS — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired guard Delon Wright from the Memphis Grizzlies in a sign-and-trade agreement that could make the restricted free agent a starter alongside rookie of the year Luka Doncic.
GOLF
LAHINCH, Ireland — Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years after shooting 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes on Sunday.
It was the Spaniard’s second victory of 2019, after winning the Zurich Classic team event on the PGA Tour with Ryan Palmer in April, and the fourth victory in two years on the European Tour.
Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger both shot 66 and were tied for second place. Rock (70), Cabrera-Bello (69) and Eddie Pepperell (69) were tied for fourth, a further shot back.
ONEIDA, Wis. — Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Feng won for the first time since November 2017.
AUTO RACING
Hagan, Torrence win NHRA races
EPPING, N.H. — Defending event winners Matt Hagan and Steve Torrence kept their impressive pace going at New England Dragway, as both raced to victories on Sunday at the seventh annual NHRA New England Nationals.
Hagan won for the third straight year at the track in Funny Car, going 4.014-seconds at 322.81 mph in the final round to beat Shawn Langdon’s 4.046 at 317.49. In Top Fuel, Torrence, the points leader and defending world champ, kept his dominant stretch going, rolling to his seventh win in the past eight races during the 2019 season with a run of 3.861 at 321.58 to beat Scott Palmer in the final round.
SOCCER
Brazil beats Peru for Copa América title
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil didn’t need Neymar to win another Copa América title at home.
With its injured star watching from the stands at a packed Maracanã Stadium on Sunday, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win its first South American title since 2007.
It was Neymar’s replacement, Everton, who led the team to victory, scoring a goal and setting up another to give Brazil its ninth Copa América trophy, and fifth at home.
TOUR DE FRANCE
BRUSSELS — Dutch rider Mike Teunissen kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won Sunday’s team time trial.
Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 27.6-kilometer (17.1-mile) stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds — 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas’ Ineos outfit.
Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader’s jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday’s opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish.
After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during Monday’s Stage 3 which leads riders from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region.