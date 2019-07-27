Boston may turn the American League East into a race again.
Mookie Betts hit doubled and homered three times, driving in five runs as the Red Sox beat the rival New York Yankees, 10-5, on Friday night in Boston.
Betts led off the first with a homer before adding another solo shot in the third. He hit a two-run blast in the fourth before adding an RBI double in the sixth.
J.D. Martinez also went deep for Boston, which was coming off the most lopsided win over the Yankees in franchise history after posting a 19-3 victory on Thursday in the opener of the four-game series.
Andrew Cashner (10-5) struck out six and allowed 10 hits and three runs over 6 2/3 innings for the Red Sox.
Yankees catcher Austin Romine was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Ryan Yarbrough won his fourth straight decision, Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run single and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.
After opener Diego Castillo worked a 1-2-3 first, Yarbrough (9-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief. The left-hander walked one and struck out four.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 6, Pirates 3 — At New York: Trade candidate Zack Wheeler showed off a live arm in his return from the injured list, Jeff McNeil hit the first of four New York homers and the Mets beat slumping Pittsburgh.
Wheeler (7-6) struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since July 7 due to right shoulder fatigue — an issue he called an impingement. With contending teams watching closely, the right-hander averaged 96.8 mph on his fastball and looked sharp until Adam Frazier clocked a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Rockies 12, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double for a career-high six RBIs, leading Colorado over Cincinnati and giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.
Murphy homered in the first off All-Star Luis Castillo (9-4) and doubled in the ninth against Jared Hughes.
Braves 9, Phillies 2 — At Philadelphia: Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.
Mike Soroka gave up one run and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings but was removed with the bases loaded and a 5-1 lead. Sean Newcomb (4-1) earned the win by retiring J.T. Realmuto on a soft grounder to end the inning.
Dodgers 4, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Justin Turner hit a two-out, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat Washington.
After the Nationals had retired 22 straight batters, reliever Tony Sipp (1-2) walked Joc Pederson and then gave up a single to Alex Verdugo before exiting with two outs in the eighth. Kyle Barraclough came in and immediately gave up the Turner blast to center field.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Miami: Jorge Alfaro and Harold Ramirez delivered run-scoring sacrifice flies in the ninth inning as Miami rallied past Arizona for its third consecutive victory.