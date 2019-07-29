Brooks Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title.
Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Playing with McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.
McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under.
Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.
After tapping in for par on No. 18, Koepka celebrated with a little fist pump before hugging McIlroy.
Koepka had been so close in recent weeks, coming in second at the U.S. Open in June and tying for fourth last week at the British Open.
He also had a pair of top-10 finishes in this event when it was held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and he also won for the first time at the TPC Southwind, where he tied for third in 2015 and tied for second in 2016 when this course hosted the former St. Jude Classic.
Now Koepka has come from behind in three of his seven victories, though this time teeing off only a stroke off the lead. When they teed off, Koepka was among 10 players within four strokes of leader McIlroy.
Morikawa edges Merritt — Collin Morikawa birdied his last three holes to win the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nev., making him the second recent college alumni to win on the PGA Tour this summer. Morikawa closed with seven birdies against no bogeys in the modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 14 points at Montreaux Golf and Country Club.
The Cal graduate finished with 47 points for a three-point victory over Troy Merritt, who had an eagle chip on the par-5 18th for the win and wound up making par when the chip ran 12 feet by the hole. Merritt’s parents are both Dubuque natives.
Morikawa joins Matthew Wolff of Oklahoma State as players who have gone straight from college to winning on the PGA Tour. Morikawa was runner-up to Wolff at the 3M Open in Minnesota three weeks ago.
Ko wins LPGA major — Jin Young Ko won her second major title of the season at the Evian Championship at Evian-Les-Bains, France, and returned to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.
Ko closed with a 4-under 67 in the rain and seized control when Hyo Joo Kim took a triple bogey from the bunker on the 14th hole. Ko won by two shots over Kim (73), American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).
Ko won the ANA Inspiration, the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.
Langer takes Senior British — Bernhard Langer closed with a 4-under 66 in the rain at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the Senior British Open and extend his record with 11 senior majors.
Langer, who started the final round three shots behind Paul Broadhurst, ran off six birdies through 14 holes to seize control with a four-shot lead, and a pair of late bogeys didn’t cost him. The 61-year-old German finished at 6-under 274 for a record fourth Senior British Open title.
Heavy rain delayed the final round by nearly six hours.
Higgs wins Korn Ferry event; Ihm 64th — Harry Higgs opened with three straight birdies to take the lead and closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo., that locked up a PGA Tour card for next year.
Peosta, Iowa, native Steven Ihm finished 64th at 3-under after carding a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday.