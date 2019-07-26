Ian Happ’s recent hot streak for Triple-A Iowa convinced the Cubs to promote him.
Happ, 24, who had a combined 39 home runs and 112 RBIs over the last two seasons with the Cubs, will join them before Friday night’s game against the Brewers, a source confirmed Thursday.
Happ, one of the last cuts of spring training, hit .333 (11-for-33) with three home runs, 10 runs, nine walks and only six strikeouts in his last 10 games. The last two seasons with the Cubs, he struck out 296 times in 751 at-bats.
“He stayed upbeat,” general manager Jed Hoyer told flagship radio station WSCR-AM 670, adding that this is Happ’s “best stretch so far” and that they’ve evaluated “process over results.”
In 99 games with Iowa, Happ hit .242 with a .364 on-base percentage, 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. Happ struck out 113 times in 359 at-bats.
Happ’s promotion was reported first by the Des Moines Register.
Happ can play the outfield, second and third base, which could make for an intriguing corresponding move. Infielder Daniel Descalso has played sparingly the last two months, and David Bote is hitting .212 since June 1 and only .194 overall against left-handers.
But after Thursday’s day off, the Cubs are likely to demote a reliever to make room for Happ and go with a deeper bench for the Brewers series.
Tulowitzki retiring after injuries
BOSTON — Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.
Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3.
He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.
Snell to have arthroscopic surgery on elbow
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.
The Tampa Bay Rays placed Snell on the 10-day injured list Thursday and said team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton will operate on the 26-year-old left-hander next Monday. The team anticipates Snell will be ready to return in September.
FOOTBALL
49ers sign top 2 draft picks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed their top two draft picks to four-year contracts just before the start of training camp.
The Niners announced deals Thursday with No. 2 overall pick defensive end Nick Bosa and second-round receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers report to camp today and will hold their first practice the following day.
Jets sign 1st-rounder Williams
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams’ contract holdout lasted all of one practice.
The New York Jets and the first-round pick agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year contract worth $32.5 million fully guaranteed. The former Alabama defensive tackle was the No. 3 overall selection in the NFL draft in April.
Colts’ Luck limited at camp
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Andrew Luck was limited to individual drills at the Indianapolis Colts’ first training camp practice and may not participate in full team work for three or four more days. Coach Frank Reich told reporters Thursday that Luck is expected to work in 7-on-7 drills today. After each practice, Reich said, the Colts will re-evaluate Luck’s strained left calf.
The injury kept Indy’s starting quarterback out of all of the team’s offseason workouts and prevented him from getting together with teammates after last month’s three-day minicamp.
Steelers extend Tomlin through 2021
LATROBE, Pennsylvania — The Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin have agreed on a one-year contract extension that will run through the 2021 season.
The club announced the deal as players arrived at Saint Vincent College on Thursday for the start of Tomlin’s 13th training camp with the team. The 47-year-old Tomlin had two years left on his previous deal.
Bills activate Gore from injured list
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated Frank Gore in time for the start of training camp.
Gore signed a one-year free-agent contract in March. He is the NFL’s active leader with 14,748 yards rushing. He is being counted on to back up LeSean McCoy.
GOLF
Dubuque Wahlert graduate Steven Ihm fired a 2-under 70, putting him in a tie for 70th place through the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo., on Thursday.
Ihm birdied Nos. 5 and 6 on the front nine and No. 11 on the back against a bogey on No. 7. He sits seven strokes off the lead. Grant Hirschman and Conrad Schindler are tied atop the leaderboard at 9-under.
BOXING
Argentina boxer dies 5 days after last fight
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A 23-year-old boxer from Argentina has died five days after collapsing after his fight.
The World Boxing Council says Hugo Santillán died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on Saturday in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Buenos Aires. Santillán passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness.
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.