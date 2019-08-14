Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open’s main draw.
It will be Gauff’s second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.
Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep.
Gauff is currently No. 140 in the WTA rankings. She initially made a mark at age 13 by becoming the youngest U.S. Open junior finalist in history; she won the French Open junior title at 14.
Age restrictions set up by the women’s professional tour limit the number of tournaments someone who is 15 can enter and the number of wild-card invitations she can be offered — and Gauff already has accepted three wild cards elsewhere. But according to the WTA, the U.S. Tennis Association — which runs a Grand Slam tournament, and so is not overseen by the WTA or ATP tours — essentially can choose to ignore the eligibility rule and offer Gauff a wild card.
The draw for the U.S. Open is Aug. 22, and play in the year’s last major tennis tournament begins Aug. 26.
BASEBALL
Schilling says he may run for Congress
PHOENIX— Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling says he’s thinking about running for Congress in Arizona.
Schilling confirmed in an email to The Arizona Republic on Monday that he’s considering a run. He declined to say which district he’d run in and wrote that “the illegal immigration issue is not a joke.” Schilling, 52, helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to its only World Series championship in 2001. He won another World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004. He was later fired as an ESPN commentator for controversial online comments.
Rodriguez: Personal items stolen from SUV
SAN FRANCISCO — A rental vehicle being used by ESPN baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez was broken into Sunday night, and Rodriguez said several items of a personal and sentimental nature were stolen.
The break-in happened while Rodriguez and other members of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew were having dinner at a restaurant near Oracle Park after a game between the Phillies and Giants. San Francisco police spokesman Adam Lobsinger said in an email that a bag, laptop, camera and pieces of jewelry were stolen.
DeCinces gets home detention
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Former Major League Baseball player Doug DeCinces was sentenced to eight months of home detention and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for his role in an insider-trading scheme, a newspaper reported.
DeCinces, 68, who played third base for the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles, was convicted in 2017 of insider trading for a stock buy that earned him over $1 million.
Phillies hire Manuel as hitting coach
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have hired former manager Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach.
Manuel was working as senior adviser to the general manager. The Phillies announced Tuesday that he would assume his new position for the remainder of the season.
Manuel led the Phillies to five straight division titles, two NL pennants and the franchise’s second World Series championship, in 2008.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list, placed outfielder Jose Martinez on it with a shoulder injury and selected outfielder Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis before opening a two-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday night.
Molina has been out since July 8 with a strained right thumb tendon that has caused the nine-time All-Star to miss the past 28 games.
FOOTBALL
Former Oklahoma RB Gaddis dies at age 50
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former University of Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis, who former coach Barry Switzer called the best running back from the state of Oklahoma he ever signed, has died. He was 50. A cause of death was not released.
Gaddis signed with OU out of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, and as a sophomore in 1989 rushed for 829 yards in six games before suffering a severe knee injury against Texas. Gaddis returned in 1991 to rush for more than 1,300 yards and was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, but never played in the NFL.
Bears waive former Missouri receiver Hall
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall.
Hall, who played in college at Missouri, was signed as an undrafted free agent in April but had sports hernia surgery in the spring and missed organized team activities and minicamp. Hall had been unable to practice much at training camp. In 44 games at Missouri, Hall had 97 receptions for 2,016 yards and 16 touchdowns.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts believe lingering pain in Andrew Luck’s lower left leg will likely force their starting quarterback to miss the rest of the preseason.
They’re still unsure about his availability for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday additional testing revealed Luck appears to be suffering from an injury near the front of his ankle, something his previously diagnosed strained left calf might have exacerbated.
BASKETBALL
WNBA suspends Griner 3 games for fight
NEW YORK — Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
The league punished Griner for throwing punches, escalating the incident and pushing Wings forward Kayla Thornton’s face with an open hand. Dallas forward Kristine Anigwe was suspended two games for instigating the initial altercation with Griner and taking an open-handed swing at her. Thornton also was suspended two games for her role in the scuffle.
SOCCER
Sounders add Wilson to ownership group
SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders are adding Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, hip-hop artist Macklemore and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to the MLS club’s ownership group.
Wilson has been attempting to get into sports ownership. He was previously a partner in an effort to build a new basketball arena in Seattle and has also been part of the project in Portland, Ore., to build a baseball stadium in the hopes of luring an MLB team to the city.