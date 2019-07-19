KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.
KMBC reported Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time.
Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.
Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.
Haynesworth searching for new kidney
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has recovered enough to receive treatment outside a hospital as his search for a new kidney continues.
The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted an update Thursday on Instagram of his first dialysis treatment outside the hospital, thanking staff at Williamson Medical Center for draining more than 12 pounds of fluids from in and around his lungs.
Haynesworth also thanked everyone supporting him through his new ordeal. He also calls those who have reached out to see if they could be a kidney donor his new family, saying words can’t describe his feelings for people willing to share such a blessing.
UNLV coach awaiting heart transplant
LAS VEGAS — UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton is awaiting a heart transplant and will not coach on the field this season.
Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said in a news release issued Thursday by the school that the 62-year-old Cotton is in Omaha, Nebraska, and on a waiting list to receive a heart. Cotton is an Omaha native and former University of Nebraska assistant coach. He served as interim head coach for the Cornhuskers in 2014 after Bo Pelini was fired.
Cotton joined Sanchez’s staff in 2015 as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.
Ex-Mississippi State coach settles lawsuit
CANTON, Miss. — The NCAA and former Mississippi State University football coach Jackie Sherrill have settled a lawsuit in which Sherrill accused the college sports governing body of damaging his reputation.
Sherrill also said the NCAA hurt his future coaching opportunities by publicly naming him in allegations of recruitment violations in 2003.
He was Mississippi State’s head coach from 1991 to 2003 and sued the NCAA in 2004.
Financial terms of the lawsuit settlement are confidential. The agreement was reached Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court after jurors had already heard testimony about Mississippi State’s recruiting practices under Sherrill.
“Rather than continuing what already has been a lengthy legal process, all parties have agreed to confidentially settle the claims in this case without admissions of liability or responsibility,” the NCAA’s chief legal officer, Donald Remy, said in a statement.
GOLF
Ihm in the hunt through Round 1
Dubuque Wahlert grad Steven Ihm is in line to make the cut after firing a 1-under 70 during the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on Thursday in Omaha, Neb.
Ihm is in a tie for 37th place entering the second round today. Although he double-bogeyed 18, his round included birdies on 1, 2, 8 and 16.
Byron Meth is the overall leader through Round 1 at 7-under.
BASEBALL
Reds place 2 catchers on injured list
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are down to their fourth and fifth catchers after placing two more on the injured list on Thursday.
Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain that manager David Bell said could keep him out for as long as a month. Casali is expected to spend two weeks wearing a brace.
Kyle Farmer was placed on the seven-day concussion list after taking two foul balls off his mask in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago.
Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart has been out since June 28 with a right oblique strain.
Braves recall Wright from Triple-A
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have recalled right-hander Kyle Wright from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.
The Braves also reinstated outfielder Ender Inciarte from the 10-day injured list. Inciarte has been out since May 15 with a lumbar strain. He is starting in center field against Washington, with Ronald Acuña Jr. moving to left field.
The team optioned right-handers Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett.
Wright had a 1.99 ERA in his last five starts for Gwinnett. His promotion gives extra rest to starters Julio Teheran, who had been scheduled to start the series opener against the Nationals, and Mike Soroka.
SOCCER
Soccer star convicted for lying about marriage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former pro soccer player from Liberia has been convicted of lying about his marriage to a Rhode Island woman in order to gain permanent legal residency in the U.S.
Authorities started investigating after a U.S immigration official examining a phone belonging to the man’s wife saw a text from another man indicating they had had sex.
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Prince Mark Boley was convicted Thursday of presentation of a perjured immigration document and false statements.
A mistrial on a marriage fraud charge was declared because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.
Authorities alleged Boley entered into a sham marriage in 2016 to get a green card.
The woman admitted the marriage to Boley was a sham. She wasn’t charged.