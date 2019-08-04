BASKETBALL
Hempstead boys development program — The Hempstead Summer Skills Development Program is for any player going into grades 8-12 and runs throughout the summer on Mondays (8:45-9:45 a.m.), Wednesdays (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and Fridays (8:45-9:45 a.m.) starting on June 10 at Moody Gym. There is no cost for the program.
To register, visit https://hempsteadboysbasketball.dbqschoolscamps.com/.
Boys Club leagues — The Dubuque Boys & Girls Club 3rd/4th-grade league will run Sept. 9 through Oct. 11. Games are played Monday-Friday at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per player. For more information, email Jimmy Collins at jimmycollins333@gmail.com.
GOLF
Bunker Hill Women’s Invitational — The Bunker Hill Women’s Golf Invitational will take place Thursday, Aug. 15. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and play begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be lunch and prizes after golf. The entry fee of $50 covers coffee, rolls, golf, cart, lunch and prizes and must be received by Aug. 8.
Send registration and fee to Mike Sullivan, c/o Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd., Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
OUTDOORS
Heritage Classic Youth Day — The Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever will hold its annual Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 7, rain or shine. The event is open to boys and girls ages 10-16 and will be held at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa. Participants will have an opportunity to try trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and many other outdoors activities. Sign-in will take place at 8 a.m., and the programs will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must pre-register, and it is limited to the first 130 children to sign up. For more information, contact Bob Moldenhauer at prepbymoldy@yahoo.com.
Delta Waterfowl banquet — The Tri-State Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will be holding its inaugural banquet on Friday, Aug. 23. The banquet will at the Dubuque Shooting Society. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Raffles, games, a silent auction and live auctions will take place throughout the evening. Cost is $15 for youth, $50 for single adults and $75 for adult couples.
For more information, contact: Jim Welter at (563) 599-6721or jwelter101@gmail.com; Curt Palmer at (563) 590-8531 or cdplvp@mchsi.com; or reserve online at deltawaterfowl.org/events
Hunter Education class — Northeast Iowa Community College will host a hands-on class teaching safe gun handling, marksmanship, bow hunting and hunter ethics. There is no charge. The class meets at NICC in Peosta on Aug. 8 and 12 and at the Izaak Walton league shooting range Aug. 10. Register at IowaDNR.gov. Participants must be 11 years of age or attend with parent. For more information go to IowaDNR.gov and its Hunter Education page.
Dubuque County Conservation Summer Camps — Dubuque County Conservation has opened registration for the 2019 summer camp series. Conservation staff offers summer camps for individuals aged 3-18 years old. For a brochure on the programs, email kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us. Call the conservation board at 563-556-6745 for additional information.
SOFTBALL
Zwingle tournament — The Zwingle Labor Day Softball Tournament has openings for men’s and co-ed teams. The double-elimination tournament is Aug. 31-Sept 1 and takes place at the Zwingle softball field. Contact Mike Clewell at 563-582-6620 or Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579 for more information.
SPORTS PHYSICALS
UnityPoint physicals — Several UnityPoint Clinic locations throughout the Tri-States have set dedicated times for back-to-school and sports physicals to help busy families take it off their summer to-do list. See below for times and locations:
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m., 4170 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque.
Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-7 p.m., 8456 Peosta Commercial Court, Peosta.
Thursday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, 610 2nd Ave NE, Cascade.
Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, 4170 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m., 610 2nd Ave NE, Cascade.
School and sport physicals are opportunities for care providers to monitor the growth and development of children. Additionally, the appointments serve to provide a comprehensive health assessment including: height and weight, blood pressure and pulse, mental health and depression screenings, vision, ears, nose and throat, posture, strength, flexibility, as well as heart and lungs.
Your child’s primary care provider will ensure your child has all the necessary vaccinations to start school and meet any physical requirements for sporting activities. This is a great time to ask medical questions, as well as lifestyle questions such as nutrition, sleep and media time.