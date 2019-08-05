Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
The 34-year-old Nelson played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.
Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.
The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay.
Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.
He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.
Jaguars sign ex-Vikings RB Thomas — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The Jaguars are down two running backs — rookie Ryquell Armstead (quadriceps) and veteran Thomas Rawls (hamstring) — heading into joint practices and their preseason opener in Baltimore. Current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo coached Thomas in Minnesota.
Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season.
The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Patriots hadn’t announced the extension, confirmed the NFL Network’s report of Brady’s extension.
Brady, who has never played out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career in New England, will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he’ll make $23 million.
The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.
Brady and the Patriots open defense of their latest Super Bowl title against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Usually, the champion kicks off the season but that honor goes to Green Bay and Chicago this year as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.
Broncos sign running back Theo Riddick — Free agent running back Theo Riddick has signed with the Denver Broncos following his surprising release from the Detroit Lions last month.
The pass-catching back with 285 catches over six seasons in Detroit provides new Denver offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello with another valuable target for QB Joe Flacco.
Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 catches for 384 yards. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.
Since entering the NFL in 2013 as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Riddick ranks among the league leaders by a running back in TD receptions (14-second) and catches (third) and his 2,238 receiving yards rank fourth.
Foreman released by Texans — Running back D’Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.
Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.
The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.
Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It’s President’s second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.
Kuechly not in concussion protocol — Panthers six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly returned to team drills for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury last Wednesday.
Coach Ron Rivera says the team is approaching Kuechly with “an abundance of caution,” but added Sunday that the six-time Pro Bowl selection was never in the concussion protocol.
Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his NFL career, so there was concern in the fan base when Rivera refused to disclose the nature of the injury.