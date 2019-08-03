PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a Christmas Day matchup between the expected top teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, a league source said Friday.
There has been speculation that the game would tip off in early afternoon, but the source said the time has not been set.
The Sixers’ four-game preseason schedule is expected to be released early next week. The source said the NBA regular-season schedule likely isn’t going to be released until at least Aug. 12.
Led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks had the best record in the NBA (60-22) this past season but lost to Toronto in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sixers were also eliminated by NBA-champion Toronto, in seven games during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
It will be a game with four all-stars from last season, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for the Sixers and Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton for the Bucks.
BASEBALL
Oakland signs fan who threw 96 mph
It makes sense that an unheralded fan’s 96 mph fastball could be used as a convincing sales pitch to the organization that introduced “Moneyball” into the baseball lexicon.
The Oakland Athletics signed Nathan Patterson to a minor-league contract Thursday after he hit 96 mph during a fan challenge at Coors Field in Denver last month. It wasn’t the first time the Athletics got a sampling of his major-league velocity — Patterson also impressed while pitching during a fan event at the Athletics’ triple-A affiliate in Nashville last year.
After signing with the Athletics, the 23-year-old thanked the team for the opportunity to play professional baseball.
Angels designate Lucroy for assignment
CLEVELAND — Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.
Lucroy was bowled over at home plate by Houston’s Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2-for 4-against Detroit in his final game with the Angels.
The 33-year-old Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games. He signed with the Angels in December.
Francona returns after retina surgery
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona returned Friday, a day after missing a game because of surgery for a tear in his retina.
Francona said he had the procedure Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic. He said his eye had been bothering him for about a month and he visited a specialist in the afternoon. Francona spent some time at Progressive Field following the surgery to meet outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, who were acquired in a trade Wednesday.
The 60-year-old Francona missed several games two years ago after he underwent a midseason heart procedure.
Pirates cut Jung Ho Kang
PITTSBURGH — Jung Ho Kang’s time with the Pittsburgh Pirates — and quite possibly in the major leagues — is over.
The team designated the South Korean third baseman/shortstop for assignment on Friday. Kang hit .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 65 games this season.
The 32-year-old Kang signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015, becoming the first position player to jump directly from the Korean Baseball Organization to the majors. He made a splash as a rookie, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 15 home runs. His season ended abruptly that September when he broke his leg.
FOOTBALL
Hall of Fame to expand inductees to 20
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.
Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.
The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.
GOLF
An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.
An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour’s final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players — including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im — were at 9 under.
Ihm misses cut in California
Peosta, Iowa, native Steven Ihm shot a 4-over-par 74 on Friday and missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.
Ihm finished the tournament at 2-over par, and the cutline was 1-under par.
Scott Gutschewski leads the tournament at 11-under-par.
SOCCER
Ronaldo loses bid to dismiss Vegas rape caseLAS VEGAS — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has lost a bid for dismissal or complete secrecy in a federal lawsuit by a Nevada woman who accuses him of raping her at a Las Vegas resort in 2009.
Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer, representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, said Friday she was satisfied with U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling in Las Vegas.
Ronaldo’s attorneys say their client and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009. They deny it was rape.
Her lawsuit seeks monetary damages of at least $200,000. It alleges that Ronaldo or people working for him allowed word to become public last year of a hush-money settlement that paid her $375,000.