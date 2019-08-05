NAPA, Calif. — Cliff Branch, one of the Raiders’ career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71.
Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Arizona, the city’s police department said. It said an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that Branch died of natural causes.
One of the game’s top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1976 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.
He was a force in the postseason, with 1,289 yards receiving. The Raiders won Super Bowls after the 1976, 1980 and 1983 seasons — the last one in Los Angeles, where the franchise moved in 1982 after protracted court fights before returning to the Bay Area in 1995.
He stands third among Raiders pass catchers in yards receiving with 8,685, trailing Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff — both Hall of Famers.
Branch was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2010.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has gone on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Contreras was hurt Saturday against Milwaukee while running to first on a fly ball. He limped off the field and sobbed in the dugout. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday. The 27-year-old Contreras is batting .275 with 19 homers and 57 RBIs in 87 games this season.
Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Infielder Matt Carpenter was activated from the injured list by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Carpenter fouled a ball off his right foot against Pittsburgh on July 15 and missed 17 games with a bruise. He went 2-for-26 with seven walks in nine minor league injury rehabilitation games.
Catcher Yadier Molina, who has not played for the Cardinals since July 6 because of a strained right thumb tendon, began a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt expects the nine-time All-Star back by mid-August.
MINNEAPOLIS — After making two appearances for the Minnesota Twins following his trade from San Francisco, reliever Sam Dyson has gone on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Dyson allowed six runs and six hits in his two appearances with Minnesota, wasting a three-run, ninth-inning lead in a loss at Miami on Thursday.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton overtakes Verstappen to win
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen near the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix to earn his 81st Formula One race victory and extend his championship lead. The Mercedes driver is now only 10 wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91. Sebastian Vettel finished behind Verstappen in third place for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mick Schumacher won his first Formula Two race at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 20-year-old son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher started from pole position for the Prema Racing team and finished the 28-lap race ahead of Japanese driver Nobuharu Matsushita and Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara.
KENT, Wash. — John Force raced to his record-extending 150th Funny Car victory Sunday in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The 70-year-old Force won for the first time since the Colorado event last year, beating Ron Capps in the final.
Austin Prock won in Top Fuel, and Matt Hartford topped the Pro Stock field.
SOCCER
U.S. women open victory tour
PASADENA, Calif. — Departing head coach Jill Ellis and the U.S. women’s national team opened their post-World Cup domestic Victory Tour with a 3-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday night. Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd scored first-half goals on a celebratory evening at the Rose Bowl to kick off a five-city tour bringing the champions to their eager stateside fans. They’ll also stop in Philadelphia, St. Paul and Charlotte before finishing in Chicago on Oct. 3 to conclude Ellis’ 5 1/2 years in charge.
GOLF
MILTON KEYNES, England — Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished with a birdie to win the Women’s British Open by one shot over Lizette Salas as she wrapped up a stunning major championship debut on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who was making her LPGA Tour debut, birdied five of the final nine holes in a 4-under 68 and 18-under 270 overall.
TENNIS
WASHINGTON — Jessica Pegula won the first WTA title of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi at the Citi Open on Sunday. Pegula is a 25-year-old American ranked 79th. Her parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.
WASHINGTON — Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out Sunday, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win the Citi Open for his second title of the year.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zheng Saisai of China used steady, looping groundstrokes and patience to capture her first career singles title, beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Sunday.