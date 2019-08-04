DJ LeMahieu homered twice off an enraged Chris Sale, who screamed and pointed at the plate umpire when he was removed during a seven-run fourth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-2, in New York on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader that extended Boston’s longest losing streak since 2015 to six games.
Sale was angry with Mike Esterbrook’s strike zone throughout his brief outing and tied his career high by allowing eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Sale was ejected soon after manager Alex Cora and fell to 0-4 with a 9.90 ERA against New York this season.
The Red Sox have 53 defeats, one shy of their total en route to a World Series title last year, and dropped to 4-9 against New York this season.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 8, Marlins 6 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Eric Sogard homered twice and drove in five runs, and Willy Adames hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay beat Miami.