NEWTON, Iowa — Simon Pagenaud will start first in Saturday’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway after winning the pole for the second week in a row.
Pagenaud, who won in Toronto last weekend starting from the front row, posted an average speed of 180.073 mph to capture his third pole of 2019 and his 13th overall.
Will Power qualified second, followed by series leader Josef Newgarden and Takuma Sato. Defending Iowa champion James Hinchcliffe was fifth and Alexander Rossi, just four points behind Newgarden, will round out the third row.
The pole winner has never won an IndyCar race at Iowa’s 0.875-mile oval in 12 tries though.
“Traffic plays a big role in this race,” Pagenaud said. “It’s about having a good car in traffic, a good car on long runs. Most of the time it finishes under smash-and-dash at the end with a late yellow.”
Keselowski takes pole at New Hampshire
LOUDON, N.H. — Brad Keselowski topped qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for his first NASCAR Cup pole since 2017.
Keselowski turned a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch, who briefly held the top speed Friday before Keselowski bumped him from the top.
Busch was second at 136.311 mph, just ahead of older brother, Kurt. Kurt Busch is coming off his first victory of the season after edging Kyle last weekend at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
GOLF
Ihm tied for 18th, 7 strokes out of lead
OMAHA, Neb. — Steven Ihm shot 3-under 68 in Friday’s second round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship and was tied for 18th at 4-under, ensuring he will play through the weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Midwestern stop.
The former Dubuque Wahlert and University of Iowa standout carded five birdies and two bogeys and is seven shots behind leader Kristoffer Ventura, who shot 64 and was at 11-under.
BASKETBALL
Raptors’ Lowry has surgery on thumb
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry has undergone surgery to repair damaged ligaments in his left thumb, an injury he played through during the last two rounds of Toronto’s run to the NBA championship.
The Raptors say Friday that Lowry had the surgery in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
The All-Star point guard was hurt May 12 during Game 7 of a victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
BASEBALL
Angels give up on Matt Harvey
SEATTLE — The Los Angeles Angels gave up on their $11 million investment in Matt Harvey, designating the 30-year-old right-hander for assignment on Friday.
Harvey was 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. He gave up six runs, seven hits and five walks over six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
Once dubbed The Dark Knight, Harvey was among baseball’s most dominant starters for a time with the New York Mets. He started the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field but hurt his elbow later that summer and never consistently regained his 98 mph fastball or his command following Tommy John surgery.
Aaron Boone suspended after tirade
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
MLB executive Joe Torre also said Friday that Boone has been fined.
Boone was ejected in the second inning Thursday for arguing from the dugout with rookie umpire Brennan Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. Torre said Boone made contract with Miller during his profane rant, which was captured by television microphones.
Miller was umpiring just his fifth big league game behind the plate.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Giants lineman Petrus dies of heatstroke
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, has died. He was 32.
Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Petrus died of heat stroke Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital after working outside that day at his family’s shop near his hometown of Carlisle, which is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Little Rock.
Like much of the country, Arkansas is in the grips of an intense heat wave. The heat index — the temperature it felt like — in the area where Petrus was working on Thursday was higher than 100 degrees (38 Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.
Vegas stadium budgeted at $1.9 billion
LAS VEGAS — Officials have raised the budget to $1.9 billion for the 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the stadium authority board on Thursday approved $40 million in construction additions. They include 20 more suites and a field-level club area to be paid for by personal and club seat sales that weren’t part of the original budget.
The stadium is due to open in 2020 just off the Las Vegas Strip. Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the project.
Families at forefront of Hall inductions
CANTON, Ohio — Families will be at the forefront for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies next month.
Four of the eight members of the class of 2019 will have relatives present them for induction on Aug. 3: Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Ed Reed and Tony Gonzalez.
Mawae, a superb center for three franchises, will be introduced by his wife, Tracy. Senior committee inductee Robinson’s presenter will be his stepson, Bob Thompson. Reed, one of the NFL’s greatest safeties, will have his father, Edward Sr., as his presenter. Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in pro football history, will be introduced by his cousin, Dennis Allen.