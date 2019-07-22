NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Jim Herman rode President Donald Trump’s putting advice to victory Sunday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft’s two late bogeys, Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Keene Trace. A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round. The putter cooled off a bit Sunday after Herman opened with rounds of 65, 65 and 62, but he did just enough to edge Kraft — who shot 61 on Saturday — for his second PGA Tour title.
Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, the 41-year-old Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title — a victory that also followed a friendly round with Trump.
Sepp Straka was third at 23-under after a 66.
Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70) followed at 22 under. Cook had a tour-record five birdies in the event.
Steven Ihm finishes 9th in Omaha
Steven Ihm recorded his best finish this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the top developmental circuit below the PGA Tour, on Sunday when he tied for ninth place at 9-under par in the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb. The Peosta, Iowa, native shot a 4-under-par 67 on Sunday to climb seven spots on the leaderboard.
Kristoffer Ventura won the tournament at 16-under, two shots clear of Andres Gonzales.
AUTO RACING
MORRISON, Colo. — Tommy Johnson Jr. raced to his second Funny Car victory of the season Sunday in the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.
Johnson beat Bob Tasca in the final with a 4.102-second run at 308.50 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Johnson has 19 career victories.
Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel for his eighth victory in the last nine events. Greg Anderson won in Pro Stock, and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
NEWTON, Iowa — IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season. Newgarden’s run resembled his dominant win on Iowa’s short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.
Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago. Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.
FOOTBALL
Texans’ Watt, Hopkins on PUP list
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have placed star defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the physically unable to perform list. Also going on the PUP list was wide receiver DeAndre Carter.
Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year out of Wisconsin, reportedly had knee surgery after last season.
Bucs sign first-round pick White
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-round pick Devin White, the fifth overall selection out of LSU. White was the 2018 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top college linebacker and was a first-team All-American. He is expected to be an immediate starter at inside linebacker for new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
TENNIS
Li Na is first Asian-born player in Tennis Hall
NEWPORT, R.I. — Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The 37-year-old former Chinese star on Saturday became the first Asian-born player to be inducted. She was enshrined along with Mary Pierce of France and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.
NEWPORT, R.I. — Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on Newport’s grass courts, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Open.
BOXING
Pacquiao beats Thurman by split decision
LAS VEGAS — From his first-round knockdown punches to his tenacious 12th-round finish, Manny Pacquiao gave yet another one-sided thrashing to Father Time.
Pacquiao, 40, floored Keith Thurman early and persevered late to an exciting split-decision victory Saturday night, adding a third straight win to his late-career resurgence.
GYMNASTICS
Biles takes gold medal at U.S. Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic on Saturday night to maintain her six-year winning streak.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion had an all-around score of 60.000, 2.100 points ahead of runner-up Riley McCusker. Grace McCallum was third at 57.700. Biles won her 19th consecutive all-around title beginning with the 2013 U.S. Championships.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Yates wins final stage in Pyrenees
FOIX, France — Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek of the Tour de France as Frenchman Thibaut Pinot gained more time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey with a ferocious attack in the final climb on Sunday.
Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d’Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range. Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall.