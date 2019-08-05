Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jiménez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win at Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Phillies are still in the NL wild-card hunt but lost two of three at home to the below-.500 White Sox. Not even appearances by Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Pedro Martinez and the rest of the 2009 NL champions could inspire the Phillies and they trailed all the way against Reynaldo Lopez (6-9) and three relievers.
The Phillies spent $330 million to bring Bryce Harper aboard and fuel expectations they could make a serious playoff push for the first time in nearly a decade.
But the disappointment of the season hit hard Sunday when the Phillies made the surprise demotion of starting third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Franco was hitting just .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs (mostly batting eighth in the lineup) in 102 games. Franco was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies, appearing in more than 150 games in both 2016 and 2017. His best season came in 2016 when he hit 25 home runs and had 88 RBIs.
Athletics 4, Cardinals 2 — At Oakland: Tanner Roark pitched five innings to get the win in his Oakland debut, and the Athletics beat Adam Wainwright. Jurickson Profar connected for his 15th homer as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who lost each of their four games against the A’s this season.
Rays 7, Marlins 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury, and Tampa Bay matched its longest winning streak this season at six.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 — At Baltimore: Trey Mancini drove in two runs and Baltimore took advantage of a wild major league debut by Toronto reliever Yennsy Diaz.
Indians 6, Angels 2 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, leading Cleveland to a three-game sweep. Bieber (11-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked none. Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP, is 9-2 in his last 15 starts.
Astros 3, Mariners 1 — At Houston: Justin Verlander struck out 10 in another dominant Houston pitching performance, and the Astros completed a three-game sweep.
Twins 3, Royals 0 — At Minneapolis: Devin Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning for his first major league win, and Minnesota finished off a three-game sweep. Jason Castro homered and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who maintained their three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
Rangers 9, Tigers 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh inning, and Texas finished off a three-game sweep.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 6, Braves 4 (10 innings) — At Atlanta: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning off new Atlanta closer Shane Greene. A day after blowing a save chance in his Braves debut, Greene (0-1) gave up four hits and three runs in one inning.
Mets 13, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Mets star Robinson Cano appears headed back to the injured list after straining his left hamstring. Noah Syndergaard (8-5) allowed three hits, singled twice and pitched shutout ball into the seventh.
Rockies 6, Giants 2 — At Denver: Kyle Freeland earned his first win in nearly four months and Nolan Arenado homered twice to lead Colorado in the final game at Coors Field for Giants manager Bruce Bochy.
Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 5 — At Phoenix: Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park home run off former Arizona ace Patrick Corbin, and Adam Jones drove in four runs for Arizona.
Dodgers 11, Padres 10 — At Los Angeles: Max Muncy’s fourth hit was a two-run, walk-off double as Los Angeles rallied from a late three-run deficit to win. Muncy had a homer and two doubles while driving in three runs. Four Dodgers added two RBIs apiece as the NL West leaders took three of four from San Diego with a huge comeback at Chavez Ravine.