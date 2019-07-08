George Springer hit a game-ending, RBI single in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Angels, 11-10, Sunday in Houston after a violent collision at home plate knocked Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy out of the game.
The Astros’ Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to homer in his fifth straight game, and All-Star Ryan Pressly (2-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th for the win.
Josh Reddick led off Houston’s 10th with a double off Taylor Cole (0-1) before Springer hit a ball to the right-center gap with one out to give Houston the victory.
Mike Trout homered twice for the Angels, who watched Lucroy get carted off in the eighth inning after being bowled over by Jake Marisnick. Lucroy was taken to a hospital, and the team said he would get a CT scan and be evaluated for a concussion and nose fracture.
Rays 2, Yankees 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to help Tampa Bay split a four-games series with the AL East-leading Yankees. Morton (10-2) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.32. The AL All-Star has given up two or fewer runs in 15 of 19 starts.
Rangers 4, Twins 1 (11 innings) — At Minneapolis: Rougned Odor’s three-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Rangers a win against the Twins. Odor’s 13th homer of the season, into the bullpens in left-center field, came off Minnesota left-hander Adalberto Mejía (0-2). Mejía walked Joey Gallo and Asdrúbal Cabrera ahead of Odor’s one-out home run.
Red Sox 6, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: David Price pitched one-run ball over five innings, Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs, and the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep. Boston has won four straight and 15 of 22 entering the All-Star break.
Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1 — At Toronto: Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings to win for the first time in four starts, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run and Toronto avoided a three-game sweep.
Athletics 7, Mariners 4 — At Seattle: Matt Olson hit a home run for the second straight game to lead a five-run first inning. The win gave the Athletics their seventh win in nine games, and ninth in their last 12. They are 18-8 since June 9, thanks in part to a string of 12 consecutive games with home runs that continued Sunday.
INTERLEAGUE
Indians 11, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Greg Allen homered and tripled among his career-high four hits, and Trevor Bauer stayed hot with seven solid innings for Cleveland. Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer and Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis added solo shots, helping Cleveland to a season-high sixth straight win.
Nationals 5, Royals 2 — At Washington: Anthony Rendon doubled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and Brian Dozier and Victor Robles homered for Washington. Washington has won 10 of 12 to climb past Philadelphia into second place in the NL East.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 1, Cardinals 0 — At San Francisco: Evan Longoria homered with one out in the seventh inning to break up Jack Flaherty’s bid for a no-hitter, and the Giants held on to beat the Cardinals. The Giants managed only one baserunner against Flaherty (4-6) until Longoria drove an 0-1 pitch into the left field stands. Longoria has hit five of his 12 home runs this month. Jeff Samardzija (6-7) pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits to beat the Cardinals for the first time in four career starts at Oracle Park.
Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3 — At Phoenix: Alex Young tossed six no-hit innings in his second career start, Eduardo Escobar had three RBIs and the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep.
Phillies 8, Mets 3 — At New York: Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Jay Bruce homered twice and Philadelphia quieted New York. Rookie Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run to break up Nola’s no-hit bid.
Braves 4, Marlins 3 — At Atlanta: Josh Donaldson capped his strong first-half finish by hitting a two-run homer and Charlie Culberson’s defensive play helped the Braves escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to beat the Marlins. The Braves are 10-2 against the Marlins this season and 24-7 the past two seasons.
Pirates 6, Brewers 5 — At Pittsburgh: Red-hot rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Pittsburgh. The estimated 403-foot shot cleared the seats beyond the fence in right-center field and bounced toward the Allegheny River. Brewers star Christian Yelich did not play and pulled out of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury. It’s unclear if Yelich will still play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Padres 5, Dodgers 3 — At Los Angeles: Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and had four RBIs and Manuel Margot also homered as the Padres rolled into the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak after beating the Dodgers.