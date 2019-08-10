PHILADELPHIA — Colin Kaepernick is eager to prove he’s good enough to play in the NFL.
A person close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” The person spoke anonymously because of the confidential nature of discussions with teams.
The 31-year-old Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games. He drew strong criticism from President Donald Trump.
But Trump on Friday told reporters when asked if Kaepernick should play in the NFL: “Only if he’s good enough. I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft. They will do anything they can to win games.”
Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”
The Philadelphia Eagles lost backup Nate Sudfeld to a broken left wrist suffered Thursday night, raising speculation the team would be in the market for an experienced quarterback. Sudfeld was scheduled for surgery, but coach Doug Pederson said it’s not a season-ending injury and the team was content with No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson.
Antonio Brown files grievance over helmet
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly filed a grievance with the NFL over a league rule that prevents him from wearing his 10-year-old helmet. ESPN reported that Brown had a two-hour conference call Friday with an independent arbitrator to state his case for why he should be able to use a helmet that is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. League and union representatives were also on the call and ESPN reported a ruling could come as early as next week.
Browns Callaway suspended 4 games
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has stepped out of bounds again.
The NFL suspended Callaway four games without pay on Friday for an unspecified violation of the league’s policy and program on substance abuse. Callaway will sit out the first four regular-season games. The 22-year-old can practice and play in preseason games before his suspension begins.
Court upholds convictions in rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has upheld most of the convictions against a former Vanderbilt football player in the rape of an unconscious female student.
News outlets report the 17-year sentence for 26-year-old Brandon Vandenburg was unchanged Thursday in Nashville. He was sentenced in 2016 for the dorm room sexual assault in which three other former football players were also charged.
BASEBALL
Twins place Nelson Cruz on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a ruptured tendon in his left wrist.
Cruz was injured on a swing Thursday night in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland that cut Minnesota’s American League Central lead to a single game. Cruz has been a major piece in the Twins’ resurgence this season, hitting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBIs while being a steadying influence on the team’s younger players.
Bill Walton to call White Sox game
CHICAGO — How basketball great Bill Walton will adjust to calling baseball alongside Jason Benetti when they reunite for a White Sox-Angels game on Aug. 16 for NBC Sports Chicago is anyone’s guess, but expectations are high.
Walton and Benetti’s ESPN work together in November at college basketball’s Maui Invitational was utterly riveting TV. Walton is set to fill in for Benetti’s regular White Sox TV announcing partner, Steve Stone, who is skipping the four-game Aug. 15-18 series in Anaheim, Calif. Substitutes for the other three games have yet to be finalized.
AUTO RACING
Keselowski wins pole at Michigan
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The Team Penske driver, who has three Cup victories this year, was the fastest Friday in qualifying with a lap of 190.471 mph around the 2-mile oval.
Kevin Harvick will start second, followed by William Byron, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Points leader Kyle Busch will start 24th in the 38-car field.
GOLF
Ihm misses cut at Portland Open
Peosta, Iowa, native Steven Ihm shot a 2-under 69 on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to make it to the weekend in the Korn Ferry Tour’s WinCo Foods Portland Open in North Plains, Ore.
Ihm, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, finished with four birdies and two bogeys in the round and was 2-under overall through the two rounds. He fell two strokes short of the cutline at 4-under. Vince India is the overall leader at 13-under.
TENNIS
Former No. 1 Murray returning to action
MASON, Ohio — Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week.
Murray announced the news on his Facebook page Friday. The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn’t played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January.
FIGURE SKATING
Ex-coach sued over molestation allegationsSAN DIEGO — A former national figure skating team member is suing U.S. Figure Skating and a coach who he says sexually abused him as a boy.
Adam Schmidt said in a lawsuit that coach Richard Callaghan began molesting him when he was 14.
Callaghan, who trained Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, was suspended last year by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s misconduct watchdog, after another skater said he had been abused 20 years earlier.