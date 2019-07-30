Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, eating into the National League East Division leader’s cushion.
It was the 23rd home run of the season for Rendon, who is hitting .318 with 80 RBIs.
Patrick Corbin (9-5) struck out eight, walked one and allowed five hits and two runs in six innings as he won his third consecutive decision for the Nationals, who trail Atlanta by 4 1/2 games in the NL East.
Dallas Keuchel (3-4) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings for the Braves.
Charlie Culberson hit a pinch-hit solo homer in the ninth for Atlanta.
Reds 11, Pirates 6 — At Cincinnati: Jose Iglesias’ grand slam completed Cincinnati’s 10-run second inning and the Reds beat Pittsburgh.
Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 6 — At Miami: Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure but recovered to pitch seven innings and help Miami beat Arizona.