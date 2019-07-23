CHICAGO — Carl Edwards Jr.’s rough 2019 season took another hit Monday when the Cubs optioned the struggling reliever to Triple-A Iowa.
Edwards, who has a 5.87 ERA in 20 appearances, was activated from the injured list Friday, and a lack of command was evident Sunday as he allowed one run on one hit with a walk and a hit batter in only one-third of an inning in a 5-1 loss to the Padres.
The Cubs were counting on Edwards to provide bullpen depth and regain his effectiveness against left-handed hitters, but he threw only nine of 17 pitches for strikes Sunday.
Edwards spent 5½ weeks on the IL recovering from a thoracic strain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was optioned to Iowa 10 days into the season but returned a month later.
Reliever Rowan Wick, who hasn’t allowed a run in 13 consecutive outings for Iowa, is a strong candidate to be promoted. Wick has a 1.80 ERA in 27 games with Iowa.
Nationals place Zimmerman on IL
WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman was put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the second time this season the injury has sidelined the 34-year-old first baseman.
Zimmerman left Sunday’s loss at Atlanta after an infield single in the second inning. Zimmerman missed 53 games between April 27 and June 28 because of the same injury. He is hitting .246 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.
Angels’ Skaggs remembered at memorial
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been remembered at a memorial service as a beloved son, husband, teammate and friend whose upbeat personality brought joy to everyone around him.
Skaggs’ teammates and family gathered at a Catholic church in his native Santa Monica on Monday to remember Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. He died just short of his 28th birthday.
Hundreds of attendees laughed and cried at the eulogies from 14 speakers, including Angels current pitcher Andrew Heaney. The final speaker was Carli Skaggs, the pitcher’s wife.
FOOTBALL
NFL suspends Seahawks DL Reed
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14. The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Bills RB Gore has minor injury before camp
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have placed running back Frank Gore on the non-football injury list due to what is considered a minor injury.
The person did not reveal the nature of Gore’s injury or how he was hurt in speaking to The AP on the condition of anonymity. Buffalo signed the 36-year-old Gore to a one-year contract in free agency in March. He is the NFL’s active leader with 14,748 yards rushing.
BASKETBALL
Duncan returns to Spurs as assistant coach
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — officially returned to the franchise Monday. The Spurs, per their usual style, made the announcement in a very understated way, not even putting Duncan’s name in the headline of the news release.
“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in the release.
The entirety of the Spurs’ description of Duncan in the release was this: “Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016.” No mention of his rings, his 15 All-Star nods, his three NBA Finals MVP awards, his two NBA MVP awards or anything else.
Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim.
The Lakers announced the move Monday to acquire the 21-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kostas Antetokounmpo played in two games for Dallas last season. The Mavericks acquired him in a draft-night trade after Philadelphia chose him with the final pick. The 6-foot-10 forward played 40 games for the Mavs’ G League affiliate last year, when he averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC’s Jones disputes assault claim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club.
Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday that he is confident he will be cleared of the “baseless claim.” According to White, the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque news outlets.
Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit.
SOCCER
Ronaldo won’t face Vegas rape charge
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, the city’s top prosecutor said Monday.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that Kathryn Mayorga’s claim can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter Christiansen has said Ronaldo and Mayorga had consensual sex in 2009. He denied it was rape.