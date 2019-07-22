Yairo Munoz celebrated a rare start with a home run and a triple to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.
Munoz, making his 16th start among 55 games, also singled to finish with three of the six hits for the Cardinals, who improved to 7-3 since the All-Star break. His second homer of the season in the ninth, off Raisel Iglesias, gave St. Louis an insurance run.
The Reds avoided their ninth shutout loss of the season on Phillip Ervin’s eighth-inning pinch-hit home run.
Padres 5, Cubs 1 — At Chicago: Francisco Mejia homered, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs and San Diego avoided the sweep. Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs in seven innings and Anthony Rizzo had two hits for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who are 7-2 after the All-Star break.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Phoenix: Tyler Saladino had his first career grand slam, Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Milwaukee beat Arizona. Saladino broke out of a season-long slump with his first homer of the year, a grand slam off Alex Young in the fourth inning after Milwaukee fell behind 4-0.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 0 — At Los Angeles: Walker Buehler struck out 11 over seven innings and Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock went deep as the first-place Dodgers won for the sixth time in nine games since the All-Star break.
Giants 2, Mets 2 (12 innings) — At San Francisco: Mike Yastrzemski homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift San Francisco. He is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.
Phillies 2, Pirates 1 (11 innings) — At Pittsburgh: A fan casually walked to home plate and approached Philadelphia hitter Brad Miller for a handshake before being apprehended, and the Phillies later won on Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the 11th inning.
Braves 7, Nationals 1 — At Atlanta: Josh Donaldson hit his 23rd homer of the season, and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 24th of the season as Atlanta routed Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, White Sox 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d’Arnaud hit his first grand slam and Tampa Bay stopped itslongest losing streak of the year at five games. Chicago’s Yolmer Sanchez had an RBI triple and scored on Adam Engel’s infield single off Andrew Kittredge to make it 4-2 in the seventh.
Twins 7, Athletics 6 — At Minneapolis: Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the game-winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth inning. Ehire Adrianza’s third hit of the game was a triple off Liam Hendriks (2-1) that scored Luis Arraez from first base with one out in the ninth. After Hendriks struck out Jason Castro, Kepler lined the first pitch into left-center for his third hit.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 0 — At Baltimore: Asher Wojciechowski took an unlikely no-hitter into the seventh inning, Trey Mancini homered twice off Andrew Cashner and Baltimore won its first series from the Red Sox in 11 tries since 2017.
Astros 5, Rangers 3 — At Houston: Michael Brantley homered twice, Jose Altuve also went deep and Houston earned its fifth straight victory.
Indians 5, Royals 4 — At Cleveland: Francisco Lindor homered after originally being scheduled to get the day off, and Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth for Cleveland.
Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Nicholas Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and Detroit snapped a six-game skid.
Angels 9, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Resurgent slugger Albert Pujols and Mike Trout homered, and Brian Goodwin connected twice for Los Angeles. Pujols sliced a second-inning solo drive into the right field seats for his 648th career homer.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 8, Yankees 4— At New York: James Paxton allowed a leadoff home run for the second straight outing when Charlie Blackmon shook out of a slump and started Colorado, which halted a six-game losing streak.