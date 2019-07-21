FILE - In this Thursday, July 18, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, moderates a panel on the importance of youth sports on behalf of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program with panelists Larry Fitzgerald, from left, Dr. Marjorie Snyder, Dick's Sporting Goods chairman and CEO Edward W. Stack, Gruden, Alex Morgan, Jordany Baltazar and Jalen Rose, in New York. Jon Gruden, Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Morgan have reached the summit of their professions. They all recognize the need for strong grass-roots sports programs, and they are doing something about it. Working with DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, that trio announced a pledge to provide access to sports for one million youngsters over the next five years. DICK’S will match up to $1 million in donations made by customers to its foundation. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for DICK'S Sporting Goods, File)