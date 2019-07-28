NFC NORTH
CHICAGO BEARS (12-5)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
LAST YEAR: In his first year, coach Matt Nagy took Bears to playoffs for first time since 2010 with NFC North title. Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and lineman Akiem Hicks led NFL’s top scoring defense. Nagy’s creative play calling contributed, but offense ranked only 21st. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky improved drastically over his rookie year, but was inconsistent. Ground attack was also spotty, leading to trade of RB Jordan Howard. Season ended on Cody Parkey’s double-doink field goal miss vs. Eagles, and Parkey was cut.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB Buster Skrine, WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, RB David Montgomery, RB Mike Davis, K Eddie Pineiro, defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Adrian Amos, DB Bryce Callahan, RB Howard, WR Josh Bellamy, K Parkey, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
CAMP NEEDS: Trubisky has to make fewer risky throws and expand knowledge of Nagy’s offense. Either Montgomery or Davis must win starting running back job because Tarik Cohen is Mr. Excitement, but not every-down runner. Pagano’s scheme changes need to take hold. Above all, kicker must be identified between Pineiro and Elliott Fry following massive kicker search.
DETROIT LIONS (6-10)
OPEN CAMP: July 24, Allen Park, Michigan.
LAST YEAR: First-year coach Matt Patricia lost seven of last 10 games, saddling franchise with double digits in losses for first time since 2012. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson provided desperately needed production, but he and WR Marvin Jones had season-ending knee injuries to hurt offense that never recovered from trading receiver Golden Tate. Detroit made move that worked out during season, acquiring run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Trey Flowers, WRs Jermaine Kearse and Danny Amendola, TEs T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, RB C.J. Anderson, OL Oday Aboushi, S Andrew Adams, CBs Marcus Cooper, Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Glover Quin, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Ricky Jean Francois, OG T.J. Lang, CB Nevin Lawson, RB LeGarrette Blount, TEs Michael Roberts, Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson, WRs TJ Jones and Bruce Ellington, LB Trevor Bates.
CAMP NEEDS: QB Matthew Stafford must learn new system led by first-year offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Run game needs to take another step after improving to 23rd in league following a string of finishing at or near bottom of NFL in rushing. Patricia’s challenge in second camp includes helping defense, which ranked 31st in takeaways, figure out how to generate more turnovers.
GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-9-1)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
LAST YEAR: Packers’ 2018 campaign was defined by friction between star quarterback and embattled coach. Mike McCarthy was fired after loss to lowly Arizona dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1. Packers split final four games and finished with worst record in more than decade. Aaron Rodgers threw only two interceptions and compiled second-most passing yards in 11 years as starter. But his 25 touchdown passes were fewest of career when he’s played all 16 games. That total was due in part to WR Randall Cobb, now with Dallas, being sidelined for large part of season with hamstring injury.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, OL Billy Turner, OLBs Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, Ss Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, CB Ka’dar Holloman, RB Dexter Williams.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: McCarthy, Cobb, OLB Clay Matthews, FB John Kuhn, LB Nick Perry.
CAMP NEEDS: Packers need ambitious LaFleur and headstrong Rodgers to build bond within LaFleur’s offense. Green Bay also needs Gary to show why he was 12th overall pick and develop into force to form premium pass-rush personnel package with Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-7-1)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, Eagan, Minnesota.
LAST YEAR: Stumbled underneath weight of Super Bowl goal they carried with expensive new QB Kirk Cousins into 2018, following trip to NFC championship game previous year. Won just one of seven games against teams that made playoffs, including home loss in finale to rival Bears to miss postseason for third time in five years under coach Mike Zimmer. Fell from 10th in NFL in scoring to 19th, with kicking trouble partly to blame. Rookie Daniel Carlson was dumped after three missed field goals cost team victory over Packers in tie on road in Week 2, with Dan Bailey now on duty. Offensive line failed to help running game get going and keep Cousins upright, though he made share of mistakes in tense season that led to firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo before end of first year.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: C Garrett Bradbury, RG Josh Kline, DT Shamar Stephen, TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, WR Jordan Taylor, assistant head coach/offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DTs Sheldon Richardson and Tom Johnson, RB Latavius Murray, RG Mike Remmers, PR Marcus Sherels, SS Andrew Sendejo, WR Aldrick Robinson.
CAMP NEEDS: Establish continuity and confidence up front, with rookie Bradbury anchoring line and Pat Elflein shifting from C to LG. Identify reliable No. 3 WR behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, with under-radar free agent signing Taylor emerging in pack that includes so-far-failed 2016 first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell. Get Bailey, league’s fifth-most accurate FG kicker of all time, back on track. Decide on third-rounder Mattison or returnee Ameer Abdullah as reliable backfield complement to RB Dalvin Cook in light of Murray’s departure.
NFC WEST
ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-13)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Tempe, Arizona.
LAST YEAR: Cardinals had one of worst seasons in franchise history under first year coach Steve Wilks. Arizona struggled with injuries and was among NFL’s worst teams both offensively and defensively. Free agent QB Sam Bradford was released before season was half over and Josh Rosen had an up-and-down rookie season. Wilks became first Cardinals head coach fired after one season since 1952 and Cardinals ended up with No. 1 overall pick in draft.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Kyler Murray, DE Terrell Suggs, CBs Robert Alford, Tramaine Brock and Byron Murphy, WR Andy Isabella, TE Maxx Williams, LB Brooks Reed.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Ss Antoine Bethea and Deone Bucannon, LBs Markus Golden and Benson Mayowa, QB Rosen, OG Mike Iupati.
CAMP NEEDS: Cardinals enter first season under coach Kliff Kingsbury and camp will give them chance to see how well they’re grasping his quick-hitting, high-scoring offense. Arizona used No. 1 overall pick on Oklahoma QB Murray despite using No. 10 pick on Rosen year before. He will get first real test outside of minicamps.
LOS ANGELES RAMS (15-4)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, UC Irvine, Irvine, California.
LAST YEAR: Reached first Super Bowl in 17 years to cap incredible two-year transformation under coach Sean McVay. Though lifeless offensive performance in that loss to New England still stings, everything else about season was breakthrough that put Rams in driver’s seat to win LA’s affection over rival Chargers. Won second straight NFC West title and went 6-0 against division foes while going 7-1 at Coliseum. Finished second in NFL with 527 points and more strong play from QB Jared Goff, at least until late in season. McVay got his signature win when Rams beat Kansas City, 54-51, in one of most memorable Monday night games in NFL history. Otherwise, defense was stout behind Aaron Donald, who finally got big contract and promptly won second straight Defensive Player of Year award. Beat Dallas in first playoff contest and squeaked out road win over New Orleans in NFC title game marred by missed officiating call. Managed only three points in lowest-scoring Super Bowl.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: S Eric Weddle, LB Clay Matthews, QB Blake Bortles, S Taylor Rapp, DT Greg Gaines.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Ndamukong Suh, C John Sullivan, OG Rodger Saffold, S Lamarcus Joyner, LB Mark Barron, RB C.J. Anderson, QB Sean Mannion.
CAMP NEEDS: Rams allowed several veterans to get away in offseason, and they left holes in starting lineup. Weddle should fit seamlessly into Joyner’s spot at safety, even if veteran is one year older than McVay. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will be eager to find ways to use Matthews in former USC star’s return to Coliseum. Saffold and Sullivan are gone from dependable offensive line, and second-year pros Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen must show they can play immediately. Rookie lineman Greg Gaines could be new nose tackle in place of Suh, but must prove he’s ready for challenge. Rams also will keep eye on RB Todd Gurley, whose balky knee gets more attention than many Hollywood stars these days.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers (4-12)OPEN CAMP: July 27, Santa Clara, California.
LAST YEAR: Season went awry early with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Jerick McKinnon going down with season-ending knee injuries in September. That led to 1-7 start before Nick Mullens took over at QB and salvaged three wins in second half. Defense set records for futility with two INTs, seven takeaways, while offense had 31 turnovers. That was recipe for failure. One bright spot was emergence of second-year TE George Kittle, who set record for most receiving yards in season at position.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DEs Dee Ford and DE Nick Bosa, LB Kwon Alexander, RB Tevin Coleman, WRs Deebo Samuel and Jordan Matthews, CB Jason Verrett.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Pierre Garcon, P Bradley Pinion, DE Cassius Marsh.
CAMP NEEDS: Garoppolo and McKinnon were supposed to be centerpieces of offense last season before injuries, so making sure they are healthy and ready for opener will be key in camp. Other big question on offense will be figuring out top receivers for unit that lacked playmakers one year ago. Dante Pettis showed flashes as rookie in 2018 and has inside track at one job. Samuel being counted on in slot, with other wideout position open competition with speedster Marquise Goodwin, Kendrick Bourne, Matthews all in mix.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Renton, Washington.
LAST YEAR: Seattle’s roster overhaul was successful as Seahawks returned to playoffs after one-year absence. With Russell Wilson playing as efficiently as any point in career and commitment to ground game, Seahawks went 10-6 and earned wild-card spot. Seattle lost to Dallas in opening round of playoffs, but it was still highly successful campaign that again proved general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll are two of better executives in NFL.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: G Mike Iupati, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE L.J. Collier, WR DK Metcalf, DE Cassius Marsh, K Jason Myers, S Marquise Blair.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Earl Thomas, WR Doug Baldwin, DE Frank Clark, G J.R. Sweezy, CB Justin Coleman.
CAMP NEEDS: Seattle needs pass rushers, biggest question mark after trading Frank Clark to Kansas City. Ansah could be answer if he’s healthy following offseason shoulder surgery that limited his production last season. But pass rush depth must be developed no matter how effective Ansah is. How competition shakes out at wide receiver will be another camp battle, with rookies Metcalf, Gary Jennings and John Ursua pushing for playing time and roster spots behind Tyler Lockett. Seahawks also need to find trusted nickel cornerback after losing Justin Coleman in free agency.
NFC EAST
DALLAS COWBOYS (11-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, Oxnard, California.
LAST YEAR: Made playoffs for second time in three seasons with QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Dynamic young pair got big boost from midseason trade for WR Amari Cooper. Dallas went 7-1 in second half to surge to NFC East title, won wild-card game against Seattle, lost to LA Rams in divisional round. Defense found two emerging star LBs in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch to go with pass-rushing standout DeMarcus Lawrence, who just signed big contract.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: TE Jason Witten, WR Randall Cobb, DT Trysten Hill, S George Iloka, OL Connor McGovern, RB Tony Pollard.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Cole Beasley, TE Geoff Swaim, DL David Irving, LB Damien Wilson.
CAMP NEEDS: Pecking order behind two-time NFL rushing champ Elliott will be priority. Most intriguing option is speedy fourth-round pick Pollard. Travis Frederick returns after missing last season with nerve disorder, so tracking four-time Pro Bowl center’s progress during camp will be important. Cowboys didn’t do much in offseason to change outlook at safety, so perceived weak link in defense will be under scrutiny.
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)
OPEN CAMP: July 24, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
LAST YEAR: Coach Pat Shurmur never had chance to succeed in his first year despite spectacular Offensive Rookie of Year season from RB Saquon Barkley. O-line was sieve and defense could not get off field. There were no big plays in crunch time. Special teams were pleasant surprise, though, with PK Aldrick Rosas making Pro Bowl in second season.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: G Kevin Zeitler, T Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate, Ss Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea, LB Markus Golden; three first-round draft picks — QB Daniel Jones, CB DeAndre Baker, DT Dexter Lawrence.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Odell Beckham Jr., Ss Landon Collins and Curtis Riley, LB Olivier Vernon, DL Kerry Wynn, CB B.W. Webb.
CAMP NEEDS: Lines are key. The O-Line is expected to have new right side with Zeitler and Remmers. It needs to protect Eli Manning after giving up 47 sacks last season, and open more holes for Barkley. D-line needs to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks; Lawrence and Golden should help. Secondary has to mesh quickly with Bethea and Peppers at safeties and Baker expected to be shutdown cornerback with Janoris Jenkins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-8)
OPEN CAMP: July 24, Philadelphia.
LAST YEAR: Defending Super Bowl champions lost three-fourths of starting secondary, top two running backs and quarterback Carson Wentz to injuries, but led by Nick Foles earned wild-card berth and won playoff game in Chicago before barely falling short in New Orleans.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RBs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, DT Malik Jackson, LB Zach Brown, Ss Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess, T Andre Dillard, QB Cody Kessler.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Nick Foles, DEs Chris Long and Michael Bennett, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Jay Ajayi, WRs Golden Tate and Jordan Matthews, S Corey Graham.
CAMP NEEDS: Eagles need Wentz to prove he can stay healthy after finishing last two seasons on sideline while Foles led playoff runs. With Foles gone, unproven Nate Sudfeld opens camp as backup with veteran Kessler as insurance.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Richmond, Virginia.
LAST YEAR: Almost everything went right for Redskins on way to 6-3 record. Then injuries derailed their season. Alex Smith broke his right leg in gruesome fashion, leading to steady decline in QB play as attrition battered rest of roster. Defense that was ranked first in NFL early struggled to stop anyone. Losing six of final seven games didn’t cost coach Jay Gruden his job, but put pressure on for next season.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QBs Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, S Landon Collins, LB Montez Sweat, WR Terry McLaurin, OL Ereck Flowers, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Jamison Crowder, OT Ty Nsekhe, LBs Zach Brown and LB Preston Smith, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
CAMP NEEDS: Get healthy and figure out who starts at QB. Redskins were so banged-up on offensive line during offseason workouts that they prioritized 7-on-7 drills. LT Trent Williams’ uncertain status over contract hangs over camp. But primary focus will be on competition between Haskins, Keenum and Colt McCoy for Week 1 starter.
NFC SOUTH
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 22, Flowery Branch, Georgia.
LAST YEAR: Atlanta closed season with three straight wins that came far too late to save lost season. Coach Dan Quinn didn’t use crushing wave of injuries as excuse for disappointing season. Atlanta lost its starting safeties and guards, running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones to injuries. After firing all three coordinators, Quinn is facing pressure to take Falcons back to playoffs.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: OGs James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, DEs Chris Odom and Adrian Clayborn, Ss J.J. Wilcox, Chris Cooper, and Afolabi Laguda, DT Tyeler Davison, OT John Wetzel, RB Tony Brooks-James, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: RB Tevin Coleman, CB Robert Alford, OT Ryan Schraeder, PK Matt Bryant, DE Brooks Reed and Derrick Shelby, OGs Brandon Fusco and Andy Levitre, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong.
CAMP NEEDS: Safeties Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles tendon) and Keanu Neal (knee), RB Freeman (groin) and LB Jones (foot) need to show they have recovered from 2018 injuries. Jones was watched carefully in minicamp even after coming off IR for end of last season. Rookies Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary will have every opportunity to form new right side of offensive line and prove they deserved to be first-round picks. Team needs to avoid possible distraction in efforts to reach agreement on new deal with WR Julio Jones.
CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Spartanburg, South Carolina.
LAST YEAR: After 6-2 start, Carolina’s season quickly spiraled out of control after 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh in nationally televised Thursday night game. It was start of seven-game slide that coincided with QB Cam Newton’s right shoulder problems. 2015 league MVP could barely throw ball more than 20 yards downfield by end of season, and was held out of final two games before undergoing surgery. Offense became rather predictable down stretch with Newton unable to stretch field.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Gerald McCoy, C Matt Paradis, DE Bruce Irvin, OLB Brian Burns, OT Greg Little, QB Will Grier, WRs Aldrick Robinson and Chris Hogan.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DEs Julius Peppers and Wes Horton, C Ryan Kalil, LBs Thomas Davis and Ben Jacobs, WR Devin Funchess, CB Captain Munnerlyn, S Mike Adams, OL Amini Silatolu, LTs Chris Clark and LT Matt Kalil.
CAMP NEEDS: Carolina needs to find cohesiveness on offensive line with rookie LT Greg Little expected to protect Newton’s blindside and veteran free agent C Matt Paradis replacing retired Ryan Kalil. Carolina will look to first-round draft pick OLB Brian Burns and veteran free agent DT Gerald McCoy to help develop pass rush. Carolina also needs to find reliable safety to pair with Eric Reid.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (14-4)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, Metairie, Louisiana.
LAST YEAR: 13th season with QB Drew Brees running coach Sean Payton’s offense produced one of best in franchise history, albeit with bitter ending that spurred offseason rules changes. Saints’ 13-3 regular-season record tied for franchise best with 2009 and 2011. Saints also came painstakingly close to second Super Bowl, only to have effort to put NFC title game away hampered by officials’ non-call on pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact on play that spurred league to allow coaches’ challenges on pass interference. Los Angeles Rams won in overtime.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: TE Jared Cook, RB Latavius Murray, OLs Erik McCoy and Nick Easton, DE Mario Edwards, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: C Max Unger, RB Mark Ingram, NT Tyeler Davison, DE Alex Okafor, TE Ben Watson.
CAMP NEEDS: Saints need to determine if top pick McCoy is ready to take over at center for Unger, or whether newly added veteran Easton is better option. Cook’s arrival adds new facet to passing game that Saints will look to refine during camp. Rookie Gardner-Johnson aiming for regular role at nickel cornerback or rotating in with veteran safeties Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams. Saints also want progress from receivers other than Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, seeking more consistency from second-year deep threat Tre’Quan Smith and hoping Cameron Meredith can shake lingering effects of 2017 knee injury that slowed him last season.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-11)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Tampa, Florida.
LAST YEAR: Started 2-0 without Jameis Winston, who was serving suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy, but won just three of nine games the young quarterback started rest of way to miss playoffs for 11th consecutive season. Led league in passing offense, but had one of NFL’s worst rushing attacks and finished 12th in scoring. Worse, leaky defense had problems stopping run and pass while allowing 29 points per game, second most in league. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired during season and coach Dirk Koetter was booted at its conclusion.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LB Devin White and Shaquil Barrett, DL Ndamukong Suh, LB/S Deone Bucannon, P Bradley Pinion, WR Breshad Perriman, CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, S Mike Edwards, RB Andre Ellington, OL Earl Watford, K Matt Gay.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Gerald McCoy, LB Kwan Alexander, WRs DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Vinny Curry, CB Brent Grimes, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, P Bryan Anger.
CAMP NEEDS: Winston enters final year of contract he signed as No. 1 overall pick in 2015 draft. He’s playing for his third head coach with Bruce Arians replacing Koetter. With salary of nearly $21 million, there’s pressure on Winston to prove he’s long-term answer at quarterback. He not only has to acclimate to new system in camp, but play well and win. Meanwhile, new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has installed 3-4 scheme, and there’s emphasis on getting White, Murphy-Bunting, Dean and Edwards ready to contribute as rookies.