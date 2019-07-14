News in your town

Woltkamp goes the distance as EIHL tops Prairie League in TH Semi-pro All-Star Game

Column: Baseball has issues beyond a juiced ball

Ultra-competitive Hooper key attacker for US water polo

Mystery, excitement for British Open's return to Portrush

Indians' Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia

Dubon's singular journey leads from Honduras to majors

Prep softball: Schaul steps up at plate, Huseman shines in circle as Hempstead advances

We're playing for him: Angels honor Skaggs with amazing game

Redemption for South African in his return to Royal Portrush

11 years after epic, Federer tops Nadal in Wimbledon semis

Iowa Class 2A district baseball preview: Cascade, Beckman earn No. 1 seeds

As Wimbledon final approaches, Serena recalls loss to Halep

Vegas shoots 62, takes 1-shot lead at John Deere Classic

Tour de France: Groenewegen sprints to victory in Stage 7

Local & area roundup: Ram baseball bats click in sweep

MLB roundup: Cubs edge Pirates on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning

Prep softball: Dyersville Beckman wins semifinal, on doorstep to state

Semi-pro all-stars square off tonight

Sports briefs: Packers profit drops 98% to $724,000, hurt by losing

Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame enshrines seven

Briefs: Iowa hoops lands Valparaiso grad transfer Evelyn

Wimbledon Glance: Roger vs. Rafa once again at Wimbledon

MLB: Party of 5?

'Not about 24': Williams to face Halep in Wimbledon final

NBA: Westbrook going to Rockets for Paul

Prep softball: Kennedy leads Western Dubuque to tourney win

Prep softball: Chapman, Roth rally Wahlert past Clinton in regional quarterfinal

Local & area roundup: Senior grad Maddie Hawkins named All-American Scholar

Iowa Class 1A district baseball preview

Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead

Prep softball: Vikings double up South Winn

AL fans 16, tops NL 4-3 to win 7th straight All-Star Game

Auto racing: On the track

Prep softball: Blazers scrap for regional win

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Kyle Lehmann (Western Dubuque)

Yellow jersey Alaphilippe brings panache to the Tour

Federer, Nadal to play at Wimbledon for 1st time since 2008