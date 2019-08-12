PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake has died. He was 62.
The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.
“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
Drake, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master’s degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.
Drake reached the NFL as a receivers coach in 2004 with the Chicago Bears. He moved on to the same position with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 before joining Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s staff in 2018. Drake’s pupils through the years include Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, longtime NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown, who played for Drake in 2018 before being traded to Oakland last spring.
Drake is survived by his wife, Sheila, daughters Shanice, Felisha and Marian as well as two grandchildren.
Pittsburgh cancelled its scheduled practice at Saint Vincent College after announcing Drake’s death.
EAGAN, Minn. — Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.
Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4-for-4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.
Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro has retired after a shaky start to training camp.
The team announced Catanzaro’s decision Sunday. The Jets also signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to replace Catanzaro on the roster.
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane. They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.
The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the entire season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener.
The team said Coleman had surgery Sunday for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. Coleman is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
BOWLING
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A.J. Chapman, a Manchester, Iowa, native, came up short in another bid for his first Go Bowling! PBA Tour title, but did secure a career-best second-place finish, losing to Bill O’Neill, 257-216, in the final of the PBA Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open on Sunday. It was the 37-year-old O’Neill’s 11th national title. A failed conversion on a 3-6-7-10 split in the third frame was Chapman’s undoing, despite rallying with six consecutive strikes thereafter.
Chapman found himself in seventh place following the tournament’s eight-game qualifying session, but worked his way up to second through an additional seven games in the cashers and elimination rounds. Greg Young, the four seed, defeated third-seeded Wes Malott in the first stepladder game, 216-192, before falling to Chapman in the semifinal, 233-160. The PBA’s Summer Swing continues this wek with the Wilmington Open (Wilmington, N.C.). Both Chapman and O’Neill, among others, are expected to compete.
GOLF
Hur wins Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday. The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (71).
TENNIS
MONTREAL — Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday in just 70 minutes. The 33-year-old Nadal won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury. Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.
Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
BASKETBALL
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III has told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup.
The U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots.