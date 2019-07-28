New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) throws the ball against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in Miami. Just over 50 years ago, halfway through the history of the NFL, the New York Jets completed one of the most unexpected championship seasons in the history of the sport when Namath helped engineer a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. That now-famous journey by Broadway Joe and the boys through the AFL that ended in triumph in Miami took a lesser-known detour for the second week of the schedule. Yes, for one weekend, the Jets actually landed in Birmingham, Alabama, at Legion Field.