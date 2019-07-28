AFC SOUTH
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 24, Westfield, Indiana.
LAST YEAR: Colts became one of league’s top surprises in coach Frank Reich’s first season. Andrew Luck proved right shoulder was healthy and revamped offensive line kept him upright. Defense took major leap under new coordinator Matt Eberflus. Indy improved regular-season win total by six, ended three-year playoff drought, reached divisional round after wild-card win at Houston, and produced first set of rookie All-Pro teammates (OG Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard) since 1965.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Justin Houston, WRs Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell, RB Spencer Ware, CB Rock Ya-Sin, senior offensive assistant coach Howard Mudd.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: OL Matt Slauson, OL coaches Dave DeGuglielmo and Bobby Johnson, S Mike Mitchell, LB Najee Goode, DT Al Woods, TE Ryan Hewitt, WRs Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman.
CAMP NEEDS: GM Chris Ballard wants to see upgrades. He signed Funchess and drafted Campbell to give Luck more downfield options. Indy believes second-year WRs Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain (coming off torn ACL) also fit into mix. Hiring of Chris Strausser as OL coach and Mudd’s return should help young line’s development.
HOUSTON TEXANS (11-6)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Houston.
LAST YEAR: Used nine-game winning streak to dig out of early hole and become first team since 1998 to reach playoffs after 0-3 start before falling to Colts in wild-card round. Deshaun Watson returned from season-ending knee surgery in 2017 to start every game and give team confidence he will be franchise quarterback it has long searched for. DeAndre Hopkins continued to show he’s one of league’s elite receivers. Three-time Defensive Player of Year J.J. Watt shook off two years of injuries with All-Pro season to pair with 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney and lead defense.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: OTs Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, LT Matt Kalil, S Tashaun Gipson, CBs Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr., QB AJ McCarron, TE Kahale Warring.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB/S Kareem Jackson, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Ryan Griffin, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Demaryius Thomas, S Andre Hal.
CAMP NEEDS: Texans need to see which linemen will be best combination to protect Watson after he was sacked NFL-high 62 times last season. Houston drafted Howard in first round and believe versatile player could start at several positions on line, but need to determine where he’ll be most effective. Houston also needs to see if Kalil can be productive after sitting out since 2017 because of knee injury, and if RT Seantrel Henderson is back to form after breaking ankle in Week 1 last season.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Jacksonville, Florida.
LAST YEAR: One of league’s most disappointing teams in 2018. Coming off berth in AFC championship game, Jaguars looked nothing like championship contender after 3-1 start. They routed New England in AFC title game rematch in September, but then lost every game (0-7) in October and November. Injuries were huge factor, especially on offense, as Jacksonville dropped nine of 10 and finished last in AFC South for second time in three years. QB Blake Bortles got much of blame and was sent packing after season.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Nick Foles, WR Chris Conley, DE Josh Allen, TE Geoff Swaim, RT Jawaan Taylor, LB Jake Ryan, RB Alfred Blue.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Malik Jackson, Ss Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, LB Telvin Smith, RT Jermey Parnell, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, RB T.J. Yeldon.
CAMP NEEDS: Pay DE Yannick Ngakoue, who has 29 1/2 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in three seasons. Ngakoue skipped mandatory minicamp in June, hoping to gain leverage for revamped contract. Get WR Marqise Lee, LT Cam Robinson and Ryan healthy. All three coming off season-ending knee injuries. Build chemistry between Foles and young receiving corps that includes several question marks. Keep RB Leonard Fournette focused and on field.
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Nashville, Tennessee.
LAST YEAR: Coach Mike Vrabel just missed playoffs in debut season despite enough issues to distract any veteran head coach. They opened with longest game (in overall time) in NFL history, losing top pass catcher TE Delanie Walker to season-ending injury in process. Most experienced receiver Rishard Matthews was released at his demand, and DC Dean Pees was in hospital for loss in Indianapolis. QB Marcus Mariota also missed three starts, including season finale with playoff berth on line.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LG Rodger Saffold, QB Ryan Tannehill, OLB Cameron Wake, WR Adam Humphries, DT Jeffery Simmons, WR A.J. Brown, G Nate Davis, DB Amani Hooker, LB D’Andre Walker, LB David Long, TE coach Todd Downing.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: OC Matt LaFleur, OLB Brian Orakpo, OLB Derrick Morgan, S Johnathan Cyprien, LG Quinton Spain, LG Josh Kline, QB Blaine Gabbert.
CAMP NEEDS: Both Mariota and his receivers must stay healthy to help first-time coordinator Arthur Smith prepare for season opener. Jack Conklin needs to practice and return to All-Pro status as rookie to keep his RT job or risk being replaced by Dennis Kelly. Keep Wake healthy and see who steps up behind veteran and OLB Harold Landry III to revive outside pass rush.
AFC WEST
DENVER BRONCOS (6-10)
OPENED CAMP: July 17, Englewood, Colorado.
LAST YEAR: Denver posted back-to-back losing seasons for first time since 1971-72, costing head coach Vance Joseph and QB Case Keenum their jobs. Broncos had hope at 6-6 but lost CB Chris Harris Jr. (leg), RB Phillip Lindsay (wrist) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles tendon) to injuries that led to winless December and stretched playoff drought to three seasons.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Vic Fangio, QBs Joe Flacco and Drew Lock, RT Ja’Wuan James, CBs Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan, OLB Dekoda Watson, G Dalton Risner, TE Noah Fant, DE Dre’Mont Jones, OL coach Mike Munchak.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: C Matt Paradis, QB Case Keenum, RT Jared Veldheer, NT Domata Peko, ILB Brandon Marshall, CB Bradley Roby, SS Darian Stewart.
CAMP NEEDS: Broncos need Munchak to work his magic on LT Garett Bolles, whose holding and footwork issues need to get fixed so that Flacco can stay upright. Denver also needs first-time offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to find ways to get Fant and Lindsay ball through air to take pressure off young receiving corps as Sanders works his way back.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (13-5)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, St. Joseph, Missouri.
LAST YEAR: First-year starter Patrick Mahomes shattered nearly every franchise passing record while winning league MVP award and leading Chiefs to third straight AFC West title. Kansas City reached AFC title game despite one of NFL’s worst defenses, falling to New England in overtime. Offseason has been spent overhauling that side of ball with new coordinator and key players.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: FS Tyrann Mathieu, LBs Damien Wilson and Darron Lee, DEs Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Bashaud Breeland, TE Blake Bell, RBs Carlos Hyde and Darwin Thompson, WR Mecole Hardman, SS Juan Thornhill.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: OLBs Justin Houston and Dee Ford, CB Eric Murray, SS Eric Berry.
CAMP NEEDS: WR Tyreek Hill remains suspended from team as NFL investigates domestic violence case that resulted in no legal fallout, so building depth behind Sammy Watkins is crucial. Chiefs also must sort out depth at RB and identify TEs to play behind Travis Kelce. Defense is adjusting to new 4-3 scheme of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with plenty of new personnel, with Clark and Mathieu key additions.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (13-5)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Costa Mesa, California.
LAST YEAR: Coach Anthony Lynn in his second season led Chargers to playoffs for first time since 2013. They beat Baltimore in wild-card game before playing worst game of season at New England in divisional round. RB Melvin Gordon was sixth in AFC with 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns while QB Philip Rivers threw two or more touchdowns in first 13 games. Defense was without DE Joey Bosa for first nine games but had one of top rookies in league last season in S Derwin James. All-Pro became first rookie defensive back in NFL history to have three sacks in first four games.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LB Thomas Davis, QB Tyrod Taylor, DE Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Tyrel Williams, TE Antonio Gates, DT Darius Philon, CB Jason Verrett.
CAMP NEEDS: Lynn said during last month’s minicamp he wanted to give some younger players majority of snaps, especially during preseason games. Despite strong record, Chargers dealt with their share of injuries last season, from Bosa’s at beginning of schedule to Gordon’s late in regular season, as well as three starters at linebacker.
OAKLAND RAIDERS (4-12)
OPEN CAMP: July 27, Napa, California.
LAST YEAR: Jon Gruden’s first season back in Oakland was a disappointment. Star edge rusher Khalil Mack was traded before season following contract holdout and top receiver Amari Cooper was dealt in October. Defense never made up for Mack’s absence and offense had few playmakers and provided little protection for QB Derek Carr. Result was first last-place finish since 2014.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WRs Antonio Brown, Ryan Grant and Tyrell Williams, T Trent Brown, DEs Clelin Ferrell and Benson Mayowa, RB Josh Jacobs, Ss Lamarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram, CB Trayvon Mullen, OL Richie Incognito, LBs Vontaze Burfict and LB Brandon Marshall.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: TEs Lee Smith and Jared Cook, RB Marshawn Lynch, WRs Seth Roberts and Jordy Nelson, OL Kelechi Osemele, DBs Rashaan Melvin, DB Marcus Gilchrist and DB Reggie Nelson, DL Frostee Rucker, T Donald Penn.
CAMP NEEDS: Big-ticket offensive additions in free agency period and draft have that side of ball mostly set heading into camp. Finding best combination on defense will be task this summer. Ferrell being counted on as three-down lineman to be strong vs. run and provide needed pass rush for team with NFL-low 13 sacks in 2018. Finding end to play opposite Ferrell and figuring out best combinations at safety, linebacker will be paramount.
AFC North
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-7)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Owings Mills, Maryland.
LAST YEAR: Ravens ended three-year playoff hiatus in 2018, capturing AFC North with run-heavy offense and top-ranked defense in NFL. Baltimore was struggling before rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took over for injured Joe Flacco, and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner retained starting job even after Flacco was healthy enough to play. Jackson was 6-1 as starter heading into postseason, but string of success ended against Chargers, who bottled up fleet-footed quarterback and limited his effectiveness passing.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: S Earl Thomas, RBs Mark Ingram, WR Seth Roberts, Marquise Brown and Michael Floyd, DE Shane Ray, CB Justin Bethel, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, GM Eric DeCosta.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: LBs Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith, WRs John Brown and Michael Crabtree, S Eric Weddle, TE Maxx Williams, GM Ozzie Newsome.
CAMP NEEDS: Keeping Jackson upright is most important facet of camp, but Ravens also must hone passing game that was all but ignored after Jackson took over and turned offense into grind-it-out unit. In eight starts (including playoffs), Jackson had only one 200-yard passing game. Also of importance this summer: finding pass rushers to replace Suggs and Smith, along with tutoring Patrick Onwuasor to be new man in middle following Mosley’s exit.
CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-10)
OPEN CAMP: July 26, Cincinnati (first practice in Dayton, Ohio on July 27).
LAST YEAR: Coach Marvin Lewis was fired after a 16th season without a playoff win, and 36-year-old Zac Taylor was hired in a notable shift for the franchise. The offense was one of the league’s worst again, with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green suffering significant injuries. The defense was by some measures the worst in team history. The Bengals slipped behind intrastate rival Cleveland and finished last in the AFC North for the first time since 2010. In the offseason, the Bengals essentially kept intact a roster that’s coming off three straight losing seasons, though troublesome linebacker Vontaze Burfict was released.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, OT Jonah Williams, G John Miller, CB B.W. Webb, TE Drew Sample, LB Germaine Pratt, QB Ryan Finley, G Michael Jordan.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: Lewis and both coordinators, G Clint Boling, LB Vincent Rey, DE Michael Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Andre Smith, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Jake Fisher, Burfict.
CAMP NEEDS: The offense will be learning its third system in three years, and the defense is on its fourth coordinator in three years, so there’s a lot of adjusting going on. The offensive line is the biggest issue at the outset, as it was the two previous years as well. The Bengals took Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick and expected him to start at left tackle, but a shoulder injury during offseason workouts required surgery and could sideline him the entire season. Boling, the left guard, retired because of a blood clot one week before the start of camp, leaving the line in a familiar state of flux.
CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-8-1)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Berea, Ohio.
LAST YEAR: Found long-term quarterback — at last. Baker Mayfield more than lived up to hype as No. 1 overall pick, taking over starting job in Week 4 and setting NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes. Cleveland experienced another coaching change as Hue Jackson was finally fired after going 3-36-1. Freddie Kitchens, who began season in shadows as running backs coach, took over as offensive coordinator and was hired in January, Browns’ sixth coach since 2010.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Strong, RB Kareem Hunt, DE Olivier Vernon, DL Sheldon Richardson, S Morgan Burnett, TE Demetrius Harris.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: G Kevin Zeitler, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Jamie Collins, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DB Derrick Kindred.
CAMP NEEDS: Immensely talented Beckham, who arrived in blockbuster trade with Giants, skipped majority of offseason program and needs to catch up with new offense. He also must show teammates he won’t be daily diva or distracting headache.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-6-1)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
LAST YEAR: Pittsburgh let 2 1/2-game lead in AFC North vanish over final month of season to miss playoffs for first time since 2013. There were bright spots. Ben Roethlisberger led NFL in passing. JuJu Smith-Schuster developed into bona fide star after hauling in 111 receptions. Young running back duo of James Conner and Jaylen Samuels kept chains moving even with Le’Veon Bell opting to sit out year. Kicker Chris Boswell took massive step backward, and despite leading NFL in sacks for second straight season, defense produced just 15 takeaways, 29th in league. Five of Pittsburgh’s six losses were by seven points or less, most of them aided by self-inflicted mistakes like late turnovers or penalties.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CBs Justin Layne and Steven Nelson, LBs Devin Bush and Mark Barron, WRs Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WRs Antonio Brown and Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Le’Veon Bell, S Morgan Burnett, LBs Jon Bostic and L.J. Fort, offensive line coach Mike Munchak.
CAMP NEEDS: Welcome to NFL, Devin Bush. Steelers traded up in first round for first time since 2003 to acquire speedy inside linebacker from Michigan, necessary step with Ryan Shazier’s career in jeopardy as he recovers from spinal surgery in December 2017. Bush won raves during organized team activities and minicamp, but as coach Mike Tomlin likes to point out, that’s just “football in shorts.” Right tackle needs to be sorted out, with Matt Feiler, Chukwuma Okorafor and Jerald Hawkins in mix to replace Marcus Gilbert, who was traded to Arizona.
AFC EAST
BUFFALO BILLS (6-10)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Pittsford, New York.
LAST YEAR: Focus on building through youth and freeing up salary cap space led to predictable struggles, reflected in Buffalo’s 2-7 start one year after sneaking into playoffs to end 17-season drought. Though defense allowed second-fewest yards in NFL, offense endured ups and downs under rookie starting QB Josh Allen, and amid patchwork line and untested group of receivers. Allen went 2-3 before missing four games with sprained right throwing arm, and then displayed progress in closing season 3-3. Running back LeSean McCoy showed signs of aging (he turned 30) by finishing with 514 yards rushing and 752 yards from scrimmage — both career lows.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: C Mitch Morse, WRs Cole Beasley and John Brown, rookie DT Ed Oliver, RBs Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, TE Tyler Kroft, CBs Kevin Johnson and EJ Gaines, rookie OT Cody Ford, OLs Ty Nsekhe, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long, WR/return specialist Andre Roberts, and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DT Kyle Williams, QB Derek Anderson, TE Charles Clay, RB Chris Ivory, OLs Ryan Groy and John Miller.
CAMP NEEDS: Key emphasis on establishing chemistry for what will be mostly retooled offense which could feature as many as eight new starters, including revamped line. Allen needs to continue developing as passer, and build rapport with Beasley, who missed most of spring recovering from core muscle surgery.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Davie, Florida.
LAST YEAR: Dolphins made it 18 consecutive seasons without postseason victory. They ranked 31st in offense, and defense was also awful, allowing franchise-record 6,257 yards. That prompted owner Stephen Ross to fire coach Adam Gase and hire Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores as replacement. Ross then ordered roster overhaul and acknowledged it may take several seasons to build winner. Leading list of players departing was Ryan Tannehill, who became Miami’s QB as rookie in 2012 and never took postseason snap.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, DTs Christian Wilkins and Adolphus Washington, T Jordan Mills, OLB Nate Orchard, G Kyle Fuller, TE Dwayne Allen, RB Mark Walton, WR Ricardo Louis.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QBs Ryan Tannehill, David Fales and Brock Osweiler, DEs Cameron Wake, William Hayes, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn, RBs Frank Gore, Brandon Bolden and Senorise Perry, Ts Sam Young and Ja’Wuan James, WRs Danny Amendola and Leonte Carroo, G Josh Sitton, OL Ted Larsen, LB Stephone Anthony, TEs A.J. Derby and MarQueis Gray, Cs Travis Swanson and Jake Brendel.
CAMP NEEDS: Competition for QB job will be front and center, with Fitzpatrick more likely to start opener, but Rosen certain to play at some point. Fitzpatrick, entering 15th NFL season, will become first player to throw pass for eight teams. Rosen will try to show Cardinals made mistake when they jettisoned him one year after he was first-round draft pick. There’s also plenty of competition at other positions, especially up front on both sides of ball.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (14-5)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Foxborough, Massachusetts.
LAST YEAR: Won their sixth NFL title since 2001 season, beating Rams, 13-3, in lowest-scoring Super Bowl. Started season 1-2, with receiver Julian Edelman serving four-game PED suspension. Receiver Josh Gordon abruptly left team. But won next six, and eight of next nine games to claim 10th straight AFC East title. Beat Chargers and Chiefs in playoffs.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DL Michael Bennett, WR Demaryius Thomas, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ben Watson, LB Jamie Collins.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: TE Rob Gronkowski, DL Trey Flowers, WR Chris Hogan, OL Trent Brown, defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
CAMP NEEDS: Keep Tom Brady healthy in year he will turn 42, which means lots of time on sideline in preseason. Find him some receivers, including tight end to replace Gronkowski.
EXPECTATIONS: If Patriots don’t win 12 games, AFC East and seventh Super Bowl, it will be disappointment.
NEW YORK JETS (4-12)
OPEN CAMP: July 25, Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey.
LAST YEAR: Another poor showing cost coach Todd Bowles his job — and, months later, general manager Mike Maccagnan was gone, too. Jets failed to make playoffs in four straight seasons under Bowles and Maccagnan, so team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson turned to Adam Gase as new coach when season ended. Johnson then made stunning move to fire Maccagnan in May, just weeks after GM oversaw draft and free agency period. Johnson hired touted former Eagles executive Joe Douglas to take over roster. Rookie QB Sam Darnold struggled early in 2018, injured foot and missed three games. Darnold came back with impressive finish in final four games, throwing six TDs and just one INT with 64% completion percentage. Second-year safety Jamal Adams blossomed into one of league’s best while being selected to first Pro Bowl. Another bright spot was play of Jets’ long-beleaguered special teams, which produced Pro Bowl picks in kick returner Andre Roberts and kicker Jason Myers — who both later left in free agency.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Douglas, Gase, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, RB Le’Veon Bell, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Jamison Crowder, LG Kelechi Osemele, rookie DL Quinnen Williams, CB Brian Poole, WR-RB Ty Montgomery, rookie OLB Jachai Polite, WR Josh Bellamy, QB Trevor Siemian, K Chandler Catanzaro.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR-KR Roberts, K Myers, RB Isaiah Crowell, LG James Carpenter, CB Buster Skrine, CB Morris Claiborne, S Terrence Brooks.
CAMP NEEDS: Gase loves Darnold’s natural instincts on field, so all eyes will be on how they work together — with Darnold’s continued development priority No. 1. Bell will also be huge focus after he sat out last season with Steelers in contract dispute. He was at mandatory minicamp, but skipped voluntary workouts to work with personal trainer. Key will be how Gase incorporates Bell into offense, and how offensive line builds comfort level with his patient running style.