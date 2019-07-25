Former USC star and New York Jets first-round pick Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL and joining ESPN as a college football analyst.
Sanchez played quarterback for Southern California from 2005-08, earning Rose Bowl MVP honors in his final college game. He was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NFL draft by the Jets and led them to the AFC championship game in each of his first two seasons.
The 32-year-old also played for the Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins in a 10-year NFL career. He finished with 15,357 yards passing, 86 touchdown passes and 89 interceptions.
This season, Sanchez will join anchor Kevin Negandhi and analyst Jonathan Vilma, another former Jets player, on ABC’s studio show. Sanchez replaces Mack Brown, who returned to coaching at North Carolina.
Sanchez was a highly touted recruit from California who started one season at USC and passed for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns for a team that went 12-1 and finished ranked No. 3 in the country in 2008.
Bucs open camp with Pierre-Paul on active/non-football injury list
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open training camp with Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.
The 10th-year pro suffered a neck fracture in a single-car crash near his home in South Florida on May 2 and his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.
The Bucs said Wednesday that Pierre-Paul, who had 12½ sacks last year after being obtained from the New York Giants in an offseason trade, will count toward the 90-player roster limit in training camp and be eligible to be activated any time before the squad is trimmed to 53.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have made Kevin Byard the NFL’s highest-paid safety with a contract extension hours before they report for training camp.
The Titans announced the multi-year deal Wednesday night. Multiple reports said the five-year deal is worth $70.5 million with $31 million guaranteed.
Byard was an All-Pro in 2017 when he had eight interceptions. The third-round pick in 2016 out of Middle Tennessee has not missed a game since becoming a starter and has 12 interceptions over the past two seasons.
Titans’ Lewan suspended 4 games
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee’s three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, says the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Lewan announced his suspension Wednesday in an emotional video he posted to social media, saying he received the letter from the NFL a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for ostarine.
Chargers place Gordon on did not report list
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Melvin Gordon is officially a holdout as the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to begin training camp.
The Chargers placed the running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday as players went through physicals and meetings. Gordon is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season. Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons.
Court denies Sandusky’s request for review
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jerry Sandusky won’t get a fresh chance to argue in state court he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys.
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down Sandusky’s request that it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year rejecting most of his arguments.
His lawyer said he was surprised and disappointed by the justices’ decision.
More Ohio State athletes come forward with sexual assault allegations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago.
Like at least six other pending federal lawsuits, the case filed Monday says school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss. The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center.
HOCKEY
Marc Savard joins Cup champs
ST. LOUIS — The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues hired Marc Savard as an assistant coach Wednesday.
The 42-year-old Savard spent 13 years playing in the NHL, splitting time among the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers and Bruins. The two-time All-Star was part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup title team. Since his retirement, Savard has been part of broadcasts for Hockey Night in Canada and on Maple Leafs pre- and postgame shows.
BASEBALL
Phillies put Brad Miller on IL
DETROIT — The Philadelphia Phillies have put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, less than 24 hours after he made a game-saving throw from left field against Detroit. The Phillies said Wednesday that Miller has a right hip flexor strain. They activated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list.
Yankees’ Sanchez on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez has gone on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin.
Sánchez was hurt when he stepped on first base while grounding out in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 14-12, 10-inning win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Matteo Trentin wins Stage 17
GAP, France— Matteo Trentin won Stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday.
Julian Alaphilippe held on to the yellow jersey with a 1 minute and 35-second lead, as the next three days at cycling’s marquee race have all the ingredients for an explosive and suspenseful conclusion. Thibaut Pinot has the best shot at catching him.