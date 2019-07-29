LEXINGTON, Ohio — Scott Dixon held off rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday to win the Honda Indy 200 for the sixth time, putting himself back in contention to defend his IndyCar season championship.
Dixon won by 0.0934 seconds in the closest finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the third-closest on a road course in Indy history. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand is third on the career victory list with 46.
Rosennqvist missed a chance for his first victory.
Points leader Josef Newgarden bumped third-place Ryan Hunter-Reay with two laps left and finished 14th. Newgarden’s lead over fifth-place finisher Alexander Rossi was cut from 29 to 16 points. Simon Pagenaud, who was sixth, is 57 points off the lead. Dixon is 62 back.
Rossi had an elongated stop of 14.9 seconds on Lap 41 because of fuel issues. Newgarden also had trouble.
Pole-sitter Will Power led from the start until the 25th lap when Rosenqvist passed him on Turn 4. He held the lead for four laps until making his first stop. Power came in for the first time on Lap 30 and yielded the lead to Newgarden.
Power finished second in 2010, ‘12, ‘16 and ‘17. Verstappen wins chaotic German GP
HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix on Sunday, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed near the end.
Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his Red Bull career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel — who started from last — and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.
SONOMA, Calif. — Robert Hight raced to his 50th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
The points leader won for the fifth time this season and second straight year at Sonoma, beating Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.973-second run at 325.45 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Hight is the third Funny Car driver to reach 50 victories.
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
FOOTBALL
RGIII to miss ‘few weeks’ with broken thumb
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp. The injury occurred Saturday night when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet during a workout at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the team’s first practice of the summer in full pads.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox activated rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day injured list and designated infielder José Rondón for assignment.
Jiménez was sidelined by an ulnar nerve contusion in his right arm. He got hurt when he collided with teammate Charlie Tilson while chasing a long fly ball in the first inning of an 11-0 loss at Kansas City on July 16.
The 22-year-old Jiménez is considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He is batting .244 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs heading into Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
BOSTON — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation. The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.
He allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season. Sabathia’s knee is a chronic issue.
NEW YORK — All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman was acquired by his hometown Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for a pair of minor league prospects, a trade that makes it likely New York will deal away one of its current starters by Wednesday’s deadline.
Toronto received two of New York’s top pitching prospects in 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson. As part of the swap, the Mets get $1.5 million from the Blue Jays to offset much of the $2,506,452 remaining on Stroman’s $7.4 million salary this year.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season.
Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career homers in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee.
TENNIS
GSTAAD, Switzerland — Albert Ramos-Vinolas ended 455th-ranked Cedrik-Marcel Stebe’s charmed run to the Swiss Open final, winning the title match 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.
Stebe was the lowest-ranked finalist on the ATP tour for a decade, and came to the Alpine resort of Gstaad without a match win since 2017.
HAMBURG, Germany — Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year on Sunday.
The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.
Basilashvili is the first player since Roger Federer in 2005 to claim back-to-back Hamburg crowns.
PALERMO, Sicily — Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday. The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.