Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdown passes in an impressive preseason debut, and the New England Patriots drubbed the Detroit Lions, 31-3, on Thursday night in Detroit.
Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford didn’t play, and plenty of other key players were also spectators, but Meyers stood out for New England. The undrafted rookie caught scoring passes from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in the second quarter. He finished with six catches for 69 yards.
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman (thumb) has been sidelined for the Patriots, and Phillip Dorsett is the only other returning receiver.
Lions receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off injured early in the first quarter, and that was the start of a dismal night for Detroit. The Lions didn’t cross midfield until the latter half of the fourth quarter, when they finally drove for a field goal.
Panthers 23, Bears 13 — At Chicago: Former Iowa State standout David Montgomery scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter as Chicago lost to Carolina.
Bills 24, Colts 16 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Christian Wade ran for a 65-yard touchdown and Senorise Perry also scored as Buffalo won its preseason opener over Indianapolis.
Ravens 29, Jaguars 0 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions and Baltimore’s defense throttled Jacksonville backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a preseason victory.
Browns 30, Redskins 10 — At Cleveland: Baker Mayfield completed 5 of 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown before heading to the bench in Cleveland’s win over Washington.
Titans 27, Eagles 10 — At Philadelphia: Logan Woodside and Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes apiece as Tennessee beat Philadelphia.