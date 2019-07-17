CHICAGO — With their All-Star catcher sidelined, the Chicago Cubs quickly found some experienced help behind the plate.
The NL Central leaders acquired Martín Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City on Monday night that sent left-hander Mike Montgomery to the Royals.
Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced the deal following Chicago’s 6-3 loss to Cincinnati — adding that top catcher Willson Contreras was going on the 10-day injured list with a strain to the arch area of his right foot.
The 32-year-old Maldonado, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 with the Angels, was batting .227 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 74 games for the struggling Royals this season. The Cubs will be his fifth team in nine major league seasons, and Epstein expects him to provide a strong defensive presence.
Contreras’ injury initially was not deemed serious and he was expected to start Tuesday, but an MRI showed enough damage to warrant shutting down the 27-year-old. Epstein said Contreras should improve quickly with rest and the club hopes he’ll be ready to play once eligible to return from a backdated stint on the IL.
Maldonado is a .220 career hitter with 57 homers and 210 RBIs in 686 games.
Montgomery, 30, is 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Cubs this year, and was 14-17 with three saves in 119 games for Chicago over four seasons.
Montgomery got the final out in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Cleveland, ending the Cubs’ 108-year championship drought.
Cardinals put Carpenter on 10-day IL
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right foot contusion. The Cardinals announced the move before Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Carpenter injured his foot in the seventh inning of Monday night’s 7-0 win over the Pirates. He fouled a pitch off the top of his foot. Carpenter tried to walk off the injury, but was forced to leave the game. With a 3-2 count, Tommy Edman finished Carpenter’s at-bat and struck out. The strikeout was credited to Carpenter.
The teams said X-rays on the foot came back negative.
Mets’ Wheeler on IL with shoulder fatigue
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the right-hander before the July 31 deadline. New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22.
FOOTBALL
Vikings backup RB gets 3-game suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
The league announced the punishment Tuesday, the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he’d be eligible to return to action Sept. 23.
Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, where he finished his college career after playing his first two seasons at Auburn.
Aresco: No plans to replace UConn
NEWPORT, R.I. — American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said the league has no plans to add a member to replace Connecticut when the school leaves to join the Big East.
UConn’s return to the Big East was announced last month, but when it departs from the American and how much it will have to pay in exit fees still must be negotiated. Both sides would prefer the transition to happen after this school year. The move will leave the conference with 11 football members. Aresco said the American is not targeting any schools to add, but it is open to a school that could add value to the conference.
BASKETBALL
Elder returns to Georgia Tech
ATLANTA — B.J. Elder, a leader of Georgia Tech’s 2004 Final Four team, is returning to the program as associate director of player personnel. The 38-year-old Elder’s return, announced by coach Josh Pastner on Tuesday, follows three seasons as an assistant coach at Clarkston High School near Atlanta. Elder played as a professional in Europe for 10 years following his Georgia Tech career.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks trade Anisimov for Smith
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa on Tuesday in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.
Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season.
Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. The Canadian has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Senators with 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games. Smith was placed on waivers last September only to go unclaimed. He had nine goals and 19 assists for the rebuilding Senators last season.Smith’s contract has an annual salary cap hit of $3.25 million. He is signed through the 2020-21 season.
Hurricanes re-sign Fleury to 1-year deal
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a one-year contract worth $850,000. The team announced the deal Tuesday. The 23-year-old skated in 20 regular-season games with the Hurricanes along with nine playoff games last season.
CYCLING
Rest day on Tour de France
The Tour de France took its first rest day on Tuesday, before racing resumes today, from Albi to Toulouse. France’s Julian Alaphilippe, of Deceuninck-QuickStep, leads the overall standings with Britain’s Geraint Thomas, of Ineos, just 1:12 behind.