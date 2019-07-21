Colin Rea was in line for establishing a career high for victories in a season on Saturday night, but the Iowa Cubs’ bullpen couldn’t hold a sixth-inning lead.
The Cascade, Iowa, native allowed two earned runs on two hits in five innings of work and left with a two-run lead, but the Cubs dropped a 7-4 decision at Nashville in Triple-A Pacific Coast League play. Rea struck out five and walked three.
Rea is 11-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings this season and ranks among the PCL leaders in several key statistical categories. He also won 11 games in 2014 at Lake Elsinor of the Advanced Class A California League.
Earlier this month, Rea represented Iowa at the Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso, Texas. In one inning, he allowed one hit and struck out two as the PCL defeated the International League, 9-3.