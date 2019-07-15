After struggling prior to the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs have started the second half clicking on all cylinders.
Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber hit home runs and the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
The NL Central leaders posted their first series win since taking all three from St. Louis on June 7-9.
The Cubs were 10-16 in the 26 games before last week’s break. They outscored Pirates 22-10 in the series and manager Joe Maddon credited the rest during the break as the major factor behind the turnaround.
“People don’t want to listen to that because it’s too simple,” Maddon said. “If you’re more rested, you tend to do what you do better. If you’re not, you tend to do not as good.”
Robel Garcia had a pair of doubles and Anthony Rizzo added two hits as Chicago improved to 32-16 at Wrigley Field.
Cubs starter Jose Quintana (7-7) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings to win his third straight start. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.
Quintana has allowed six runs in 19 innings for a 2.84 ERA during the winning streak. Before that, he had lost six straight decisions.
Bryan Reynolds got two hits and drove in a run for Pittsburgh, which has dropped five of seven.
Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 2 — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and St. Louis held on to beat Arizona. Wainwright (6-7) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven. Carlos Martinez earned his fifth save.
Giants 8, Brewers 3 — At Milwaukee: Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in San Francisco’s win over Milwaukee. Christian Yelich hit his 32nd homer of the season in the sixth.
Rockies 10, Reds 9 — At Denver: Ryan McMahon singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Colorado.
Mets 6, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Robinson Cano homered for the second consecutive game, helping New York beat Miami. Cano finished 4-for-5 for his first four-hit game since May 7 at San Diego.
Phillies 4, Nationals 3 — At Philadelphia: Maikel Franco homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Philadelphia avoided a sweep. J.T. Realmuto, who had an RBI single in the fourth, also homered for the Phillies, who also got a two-run single from Jean Segura.
Braves 4, Padres 1 — At San Diego: Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and All-Star rookie Mike Soroka struck out a career-high nine to win his 10th straight decision as Atlanta finished off a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Tampa Bay took a combined perfect game into the ninth inning before Hanser Alberto beat the shift with a leadoff single against Ryan Yarbrough. Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over. Yarbrough was literally unhittable — until the ninth.
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2 — At New York: Masahiro Tanaka pitched six strong innings, and Gio Urshela drove in two runs for New York. Tanaka (6-5) allowed two runs, four hits and struck out five without a walk.
Indians 4, Twins 3 — At Cleveland: Carlos Santana hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and Cleveland avoided a sweep against AL Central-leading Minnesota. Santana lined an 0-2 pitch from Trevor May (3-2) into the right-field seats for his 21st homer of the season.
Angels 6, Mariners 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Rookie Matt Thaiss hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep.
Athletics 3, White Sox 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Chad Pinder scored all the way from first base when White Sox shortstop Jose Rondón made a throwing error trying to start a double play in the ninth inning, and Oakland beat Chicago. Eloy Jiménez homered for the White Sox.
Astros 12, Rangers 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Justin Verlander followed a two-run first inning with five no-hit innings and José Altuve hit Houston’s franchise-record ninth grand slam of the season.
Tigers 12, Royals 8 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning for Detroit.