EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have started training camp with five players rehabilitating from injuries and not ready for full participation, including cornerback Mike Hughes, who’s nine months removed from an ACL tear in his left knee.
Hughes, tight end David Morgan and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra were placed on the physically unable to perform list on Friday, prior to the first full-squad workout. Defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen were placed on the non-football injury list. They all remain on the active 90-man roster and can be reinstated to rejoin the team for practice at any time during the preseason.
Source: Lions to sign ex-Packer Daniels
DETROIT — A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced. The 30-year-old Daniels, a former Pro Bowler, was released earlier this week after seven seasons with Green Bay. Daniels started nine games for the Packers last season.
Hernandez estate settles wrongful death suit
BOSTON — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing. Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.
Cowboys’ Elliott holding out of camp
OXNARD, Calif. — Ezekiel Elliott is holding out of training camp with the Dallas Cowboys with two years remaining on the rookie contract of the two-time NFL rushing champ.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on reporting day at camp Friday that Elliott was officially a “non-report.” The Cowboys conducted physicals and conditioning tests in Oxnard, California. The first practice is set for Saturday. Jones wouldn’t say whether the Cowboys are negotiating with Elliott’s representatives.
Rams’ McVay, Snead get contract extensions
LOS ANGELES — Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams. The defending NFC champions announced the deal Friday while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County.
Giants receiver Coleman tears ACL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.
Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp. The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.
Falcons agree to terms with Anthony, Brown
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on injured reserve and have agreed to contracts with linebackers Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. The Falcons also waived offensive tackle Lanard Bonner, who was with the team as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas State.
BASEBALL
Brewers recall Shaw, place Chacin on IL
MILWAUKEE — Infielder Travis Shaw, who slumped badly after hitting 63 homers over the previous two seasons with Milwaukee, was recalled Friday after almost a month at Triple-A San Antonio.
Shaw took the roster spot of right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and expected to miss two to four weeks. Chacin had an MRI that showed a strained lat instead of an oblique injury.
GOLF
Ihm tied for 38th entering weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fresh off his best finish of the season, Steven Ihm earned another chance to play through the weekend.
Ihm shot 4-under 68 on Friday in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Classic and was 6-under for the tournament. The former Dubuque Wahlert and University of Iowa standout is tied for 38th and is eight shots behind co-leaders Jonathan Randolph and Conrad Shindler, who were at 14-under.
Ihm, who placed ninth last weekend in Omaha, Neb., finished the day with an eagle, six birdies and two double bogeys.
Fitzpatrick takes 2-stroke lead into weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew Fitzpatrick is playing at TPC Southwind for the first time in his young career, and the 24-year-old Englishman has found a course that fits him very, very well. Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.
Short leads at Senior British Open
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open. Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back.
Lee has 1-shot lead at weather-hit Evian
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Taking advantage of an earlier start time to get ahead of bad weather, Mi Hyang Lee surged to a 4-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Evian Championship.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
UConn to pay $17M to leave AAC for Big East
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a $17 million exit fee to the American Athletic Conference, so the school can rejoin the Big East next year.
AAC bylaws stipulate any school seeking to leave the conference must give 27 months’ notice and pay a $12 million fee, but the sides negotiated the higher fee for UConn to leave sooner.