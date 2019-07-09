CHICAGO — Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet from an upper level at Chicago’s Soldier Field while attending a men’s soccer tournament.
Chicago police said in a statement that the 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the fall Sunday night during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
Police spokeswoman Ana Pacheco told the Chicago Tribune that the woman wasn’t badly hurt and “was very lucky.”
The U.S. was outplayed by Mexico in the game. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give the El Tri a 1-0 victory.
BASEBALL
White Sox claim Reed from Astros
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have claimed first baseman A.J. Reed off waivers from the Houston Astros and have assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
Reed has a .153 career average over 48 games for Houston from 2016-18. He had spent this season at Triple-A Round Rock and was designated for assignment by the Astros on July 2.
The White Sox also transferred right-hander Ryan Burr to the 60-day injured list. He has been sidelined since late May and had Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow on June 25.
Burr was 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 16 games — with one start — this season.
BASKETBALL
Luke Walton denies sexual assault allegations
LOS ANGELES — Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton says sexual assault allegations against him are not backed up by facts and are designed to attract media attention.
Walton made his comments in a court brief filed Wednesday in response to a lawsuit by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant. The lawsuit is filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, and the Sacramento Kings and the NBA are jointly investigating the accusations.
Walton’s court filing claims Tennant filed a lawsuit nearly five years after the alleged assault, which the brief calls a “pleasant encounter,” after she quit two jobs and needed money.
Tennant has said Walton attacked her in 2014 when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, but she was too afraid to file charges though she did confide in others at the time.
“I was scared,” she said. “I felt coming forward would jeopardize every aspect of my life.”
Thunder send Grant to Nuggets
DENVER — Jerami Grant gives Denver another power forward who can do a little bit of everything.
The Oklahoma City Thunder obtained yet another first-round pick, which allows them to do a little bit of anything.
The Nuggets bolstered their front court by acquiring the 25-year-old Grant from the Thunder on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been approved by league officials. ESPN first reported the deal.
It’s an additional first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.
Hawks sign Parker to 2-year deal
LAS VEGAS — The Hawks waited for the NBA free agency frenzy to wane and then made their first move on Monday.
The Hawks agreed to a two-year contract with Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick, according to several people familiar with the situation. The deal is for two years and $13 million, with the second year a player option. News of the pending agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports.
The Hawks have not announced the yet-to-be-signed contract.
Parker, 24, was the second overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Duke. The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder will see playing time at both small and power forward for the Hawks.
The move fits with the recent past of general manager Travis Schlenk, who has avoided the rush of free agency and waited for players that could be signed to team friendly contracts. Parker is the latest example of such a talent grab.
Parker is entering his fifth season. He spent his first five seasons with the Bucks. After signing a two-year, $40 million with the Bulls as a free agent last year, he was traded to the Wizards in February.
FOOTBALL
Northern Arizona football player found dead
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona University officials say a football player has died.
The school’s athletics department said in a statement Monday that senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead Sunday morning in his Flagstaff home.
University spokesman Randy Press said no other comments would be made out of respect for Noshi’s family.
He says Flagstaff police are investigating the cause of death.
Noshi, who is from Las Vegas, began as a redshirt for the Lumberjacks in 2015. He started two games in 2016 and went on to be a starter in all 12 games in the 2017 season.
Last year, he started nine games and earned an honorable mention from the Big Sky Conference.
Bruschi doing better after 2nd stroke
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he’s doing “much better” after suffering a second stroke.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Bruschi says he knew what was happening immediately last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.
An ambulance took Bruschi to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The 46-year-old Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 days after the Patriots’ third Super Bowl win and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons for the team.